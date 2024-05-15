CBC investigates arrival of uncleared migrants on Brac

Sailing boat that arrived with irregular migrants anchored off the northwest coast of Cayman Brac at Scotts Anchorage

(CNS): Customs and Border Control Director Charles Clifford has confirmed that all five individuals who arrived on Cayman Brac yesterday aboard an undeclared sailing vessel are currently in the custody of his officers. Appearing on Radio Cayman on Wednesday, Clifford said the five people, including a baby girl, appear to be from different countries and CBC officers are currently trying to determine and verify their nationalities.

The vessel arrived in Cayman Brac waters without prior clearance or the submission of the required manifesto and moored around 150 feet offshore on the northwest coast of Cayman Brac near Scotts Dock.

CBC said three men, one woman and a baby were on the boat. Two of the adults were intercepted after they came ashore on Tuesday. However, during his appearance on Talk Today, Clifford said that the rumours of irregular migrants running around the Brac and taking up residence in the caves were untrue.

He said that the CBC would provide more information once they had learned more about what brought the group here. He did not say where the migrants claimed to be from or address rumours that some were from Ethiopia.

Clifford pointed out that irregular migration is a challenge for countries all over the world. He said there are processes that have to be followed to try to establish whether or not someone arriving without clearance is from where they claim to be.

Alongside customs and police officers, the Department of Children and Family Services is also involved due to the presence of an infant.