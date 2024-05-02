CBC denies arrest of detained Cuban protester

CBC officers not arresting a Cuban protester (from social media)

(CNS): A Cuban asylum seeker who was carried away by a group of Customs and Border Control officers during a small protest outside the government building on Tuesday was not arrested, and his temporary admission to Cayman has been reinstated. Around two dozen Cuban migrants staged an impromptu protest outside the government building because in the early hours that morning, the CBC had raided the Bodden Town Civic Centre (BTCC) and arrested two migrants there who they said had “escaped lawful detention from the CBC Detention Centre”.

As Cayman continues to juggle the arrival of migrants from the neighbouring island, most of whom claim political asylum, revised legislation has given the CBC director the power to reject the claims of those suspected to be economic and repeat migrants and deport them more quickly.

The two men arrested during the early morning raid at the BTCC did not have temporary admission status as they had arrived since the law was changed. They were therefore being held at the detention centre awaiting deportation and were not free to reside on the island.

A number of refugees who arrived before the change in the law are currently living in the BTCC. They all have temporary admission status and are not under detention while their political asylum claims are being processed under the old legislation.

The asylum seekers protesting about the raid said it was handled very badly with disproportionate use of force by the CBC officers. During the protest, a Cuban asylum seeker with temporary admission status who was translating for the protestors appeared to be arrested. According to reports and posts across local social media, he was not doing anything wrong. But when CBC officers arrived to stop the protest due to what they said was a “security risk”, he was taken away.

CBC has insisted was not arrested. However, his removal was documented on video. Officials have said he was taken to the hospital, though it’s not clear what injuries he sustained during the non-arrest. “The individual was informed that their Temporary Admission would be revoked and he would be taken into custody, and this action was carried out,” officials said in the release, despite repeatedly stating he was not arrested. “He was later released and granted Temporary Admission again,” the CBC told CNS.

In an earlier press release, the CBC confirmed that an operation had been carried out in the early hours of 30 April at the BTCC to locate the migrants who had escaped from the official immigration detention centre at Fairbanks.

“The two migrants were arrested and are scheduled to appear in court for escaping lawful custody,” CBC said, adding that this appeared to be the “catalyst for the demonstration” on the steps of the Government Administration Building later that day. At some point before noon, the CBC went to the protest and directed the demonstrators to move away.

“The situation was viewed as a security risk for persons entering and exiting the Government

Administration Building and as such, the migrants were warned to vacate from the front of the building,” CBC said.

It’s not clear why the one man in particular was wrestled to the ground and taken away in handcuffs, and the CBC have not said why he was singled out The Cuban protestors have claimed that the CBC officers had at first threatened to arrest everyone, though the police had previously spoken to them all and asked them not to block the entrance to the building and to move to the side. The RCIPS has confirmed to CNS that they were not involved in any arrests.

Amaury Rodriguez, a Cuban refugee who was granted asylum several years ago, was one of Tuesday’s protestors. He told the Cayman Compass, “This inhumane treatment is the kind of thing that my people are having to deal with when people aren’t watching.”

In the press release, the CBC said that, in line with constitutional obligations and in accordance with the International Convention on the Treatment of Refugees, it provides irregular migrants with accommodation, meals and food vouchers, and personal toiletries, and they have access to medical attention when needed.

Officials confirmed that the majority of migrants who remain on the island arrived before the law was changed in December 2022, and their asylum cases are progressing through the appeal process, including some that are also awaiting Judicial Review.

“The majority of migrants arriving in Cayman thus far have been assessed as economic migrants, which means that they do not qualify for political asylum in the Cayman Islands,” the CBC stated. They explained that the legislative reforms allow the CBC director to certify the applications “as wholly unfounded”, and those migrants’ repatriation process can happen within a couple of months of their arrival.

Before the changes to the law, it could take years to remove the Cubans who are considered economic migrants as opposed to those genuinely in fear of their lives or persecution.

“The repatriation process is conducted in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Cayman Islands and the Government of the Republic of Cuba,” officials noted.