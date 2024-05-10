CAL’s Barbados flight to end after review of route

CAL staff hold the flags of the Cayman Islands and Barbados

(CNS): The controversial Cayman Airways flight that was subsidised by the Barbados Government through its tourism unit has been canned. The short-lived route, launched to much fanfare, was introduced largely to increase inter-island travel around the region and help with airlift to Barbados. However, the flight failed to attract significant numbers, with flights reportedly leaving Grand Cayman almost empty on numerous occasions. The destination was added to CAL’s itinerary last October and will end completely in July.

A joint press release issued by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. in conjunction with Cayman Airways Limited and the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism and Transport said the service will be reduced to once a week from 17 May before the last flights on 3 July.

BTMI Chief Executive Officer Andrea Franklin said a comprehensive review of airlift into Barbados had been conducted over the winter season. “Following the evaluation of the route’s performance, the BTMI and Cayman Airways mutually agreed to terminate the arrangement,” she said.

Franklin said the CAL route was established to enhance airlift between Barbados and both the northern Caribbean and the West Coast of the USA. However, over the past six months, the BTMI has seen an increase in seat capacity from its key markets; other airlines have increased their flights, and the country has seen a surge in demand. Thanking Cayman Airways for its support, she said there was still a possibility of future partnerships.

Meanwhile, Cayman Islands Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said the ministry understands the need for flexibility in the ever-evolving landscape of air travel.

“The mutually agreed termination of this contract allows both parties to explore new opportunities and strategic destinations,” he said. “Throughout the contracted period, Cayman Airways has diligently fulfilled its commitment to provide reliable, quality service between our countries. Moving forward, our national airline will continue to prioritise tourism and domestic routes, utilising our aircraft to support these vital connections.”

Following the announcement of the route last year, the airline and the tourism ministry came in for criticism as it appeared unlikely that the route would be a success and would distract CAL from routes that would be far more popular with residents here and potential visitors.

Almost from the beginning, the flight loads were said to be low. However, CAL had said that it would not suffer financially as the deal with Barbados guaranteed the airline a small profit regardless of the passenger numbers.

Nevertheless, there were concerns that the aircraft used for what became two flights per week could have been used to fly to other, more relevant destinations for Cayman.

Cayman Airways said it will continue to operate until 3 July to facilitate travel for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Passengers with bookings for travel after that date will be contacted for assistance with rerouting or refunds as needed.

Passengers can also contact Cayman Airways directly by calling 345-949-2311 or 1-844-443-6038 (toll-free in Barbados).