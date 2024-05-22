CAL warns of more cancellations to La Ceiba

Cayman Airways fleet (Photo credit: CAL)

(CNS): In the face of the unpredictable weather conditions causing ad hoc closures at Goloson International Airport (LCE) in La Ceiba, Honduras, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) is warning of further cancellations to its schedule and is offering ticket refunds and waiving change fees for applicable flights and travel periods bought before 17 May and for travel before the end of June.

Following the closure of the LCE airport on Monday morning due to adverse atmospheric conditions, CAL was forced to cancel its first recovery flight, which was scheduled to depart GCM at 7:00am on Tuesday. The flight was intended to protect passengers who were booked to travel on 17 May.

Given the availability of aircraft and crew as it relates to the airline’s existing flight schedule and firm logistical commitments for its other routes, the next available date for a recovery flight to La Ceiba is now Friday 24 May.

Customers who still wish to travel and who were previously booked on the first recovery flight will automatically be moved to the new recovery flight, which has been scheduled as follows:

Flight KX3882 departs Grand Cayman at 8:50am and arrives in La Ceiba at 9:15am

Flight KX3883 departs La Ceiba at 10:20am and arrives on Grand Cayman at 12:45pm.

CAL’s regularly scheduled flights between Grand Cayman and La Ceiba remain in the system to operate on Friday afternoon. However, all La Ceiba flights remain subject to change based on strict minimum visibility requirements for safe flight operations in and out of La Ceiba’s only international airport.

Cayman Airways apologized for the inconvenience caused to customers as a result of the unpredictable atmospheric conditions in La Ceiba, which are beyond the airline’s control.

Customers needing assistance with ticket refunds or changing their travel plans to future dates, should call Cayman Airways Reservations on 345-949-2311 (in the Cayman Islands), 800-2791-9422 (toll free in Honduras), or contact their travel agent.