CAL revises Thursday schedule
(CNS): Cayman Airways has revised its schedule for today, Thursday 30 May, as one of its jet aircraft has been temporarily removed from service due to unscheduled maintenance while another aircraft has been undergoing scheduled three-yearly heavy maintenance, resulting in two of the airline’s four B737-8 aircraft being temporarily out of service.
According to a release from the airline, the aircraft in heavy maintenance is scheduled to return to service later today, which will enable CAL to resume its regular schedule. As a result, the current irregular operations, including the need for any contracted airline services, is expected to diminish starting Friday, 31 May, as the airline returns to normal operations.
The airline’s reservations team is actively working directly with affected customers to best accommodate their travel needs. Cayman Airways sincerely apologises for any inconveniences caused.
See the revised schedule here.
joke airline….go with aa when you can.
Unscheduled heavy maintenance on young aircraft does not inspire confidence.
Unscheduled maintenance means something broken or a problem with our new planes. The travelling public deserves more of any explanation than Thursday schedule changed.
No information at all about which part of this very expensive and crash prone plane was the latest to fall off of it. Wouldn’t have anything to do with a loose jump door, would it? At least this is coming from a private company, it’s not like this is a national airline that we all pay for or anything …. Oh – wait a minute …..