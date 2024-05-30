CAL revises Thursday schedule

Cayman Airways B737-8 at ORIA

(CNS): Cayman Airways has revised its schedule for today, Thursday 30 May, as one of its jet aircraft has been temporarily removed from service due to unscheduled maintenance while another aircraft has been undergoing scheduled three-yearly heavy maintenance, resulting in two of the airline’s four B737-8 aircraft being temporarily out of service.

According to a release from the airline, the aircraft in heavy maintenance is scheduled to return to service later today, which will enable CAL to resume its regular schedule. As a result, the current irregular operations, including the need for any contracted airline services, is expected to diminish starting Friday, 31 May, as the airline returns to normal operations.

The airline’s reservations team is actively working directly with affected customers to best accommodate their travel needs. Cayman Airways sincerely apologises for any inconveniences caused.