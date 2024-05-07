Cabinet re-jigs $8 million to pay for locals’ healthcare

Cayman Islands Hospital in George Town

(CNS): Less than four months into the current budget cycle, Cabinet has approved changes to the health ministry’s appropriations for this year to cover some $8 million in medical bills for overseas patients, the elderly, people who are inadequately insured and those in need of chronic care and other treatments. This ever-increasing healthcare requirement for those who cannot afford their medical needs is being met, in the first instance, through the reallocation of money and not additional public cash.

According to the very limited summary of the meeting held on Tuesday, 23 April, Cabinet approved the reallocation of CI$3,500,000 from the Mosquito Control Services budget. CNS has learned that this was supposedly money from the previous year that was unspent. Meanwhile, almost $4 million appropriated for policy advice and ministerial services has also been moved to pay for healthcare, along with $500,000 that had been allocated for unspecified health and wellness assistance.

The infamous line item NGS 55, the allocation for Tertiary Care at Various Local and Overseas Institutions, has a budget allocation of $18,645,673 in 2024 but just $14,426,032 in 2025, even though the Cayman Islands Government spent $52,419,000 on these medical bills for local people in 2023.

The re-jig has seen over CI$3 million go to this one line item alone, with another $2.5 million going to the provision of geriatric services. Over one million dollars has been moved to cover medical care for those who are uninsured or to pick up the tab for care that is not covered by insurance. Meanwhile, another $1.4 million has been reallocated to pay for chronic ailments care and public health programmes and treatments.

The CIG is currently drafting a new National Health Strategy for the next ten years, and Chief Medical Officer Nick Gent has said he wants to hear from people about health insurance cover and access to care as he is concerned that too many people are not getting the medical care and treatment they need because they are under-insured, not insured at all or cannot afford the co-pay or medicines they need.

Successive governments have been complaining about the inadequacies of the current private insurance system in Cayman, in which around ten private healthcare companies generate profits that go well beyond the money the CIG is paying out to help Caymanians and it is still unable to meet the demand for assistance.

The idea of a single-payer system has been floated many times over the nearly twenty-five years since the law calling for mandatory health coverage for all was passed. However, due to pressure from the private insurance sector, politicians have consistently backed away from a national system of some kind.

While all employers must cover 50% of health insurance costs, the Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC), which is provided by most employer schemes, is far from adequate, but increasing the level of cover is prohibitively expensive for the majority of workers. In addition, meeting the legal requirement for health insurance coverage for those in retirement, self-employed in small or micro businesses or out of work is almost impossible.