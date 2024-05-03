Cabinet approves hike in local company fees

Financial Services Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Following an extensive consultation process with businesses, associations and government entities, the cost of a local companies control licence and processing fees have been revised via regulations approved by Cabinet and not in the actual law, according to a release from the Ministry of Financial Services. The fees have not been increased for 17 years, the ministry said.

The decision to increase fees through the regulations means that the Cabinet can increase or even decrease fees without the approval of parliament in the future.

The ministry said that in February 2024, Parliament passed amendments to the Local Companies (Control) Act (2019 Revision) to facilitate the regulations. These were “in keeping with the Cayman Islands’ modern legislative convention to include fees in regulations rather than in Acts, which allows more efficient adjustments for policy, operational, budgetary or market forces as necessary.”

The amended regulations, published on Wednesday, contain the revised fees for processing, grants and renewals of local companies control licences. The ministry said that the additional revenue would help cover the increased administrative costs for service delivery and fund government programmes and initiatives.

“I thank all stakeholders who took the time to give feedback during this process,” said Financial Services Minister André Ebanks, who added that the ministry will incorporate the feedback into its commerce framework reform project. That project is focused on enhancing efficiency and effectiveness and continuing to foster a business-enabling environment. Further consultations on commerce reform will be held throughout this year.

The fees for an ordinary license have increased from $200 to $500, but some fees have been increased significantly, such as those for bulk fuel installation businesses, which have increased tenfold, from $2,500 to $25,000.

See the full list of revised fees below: