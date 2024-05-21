Bryan attends another regional tourism conference

(CNS): Tourism minister, Kenneth Bryan is on the road again this time in Jamaica at the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Marketplace in Montego Bay. A delegation of tourism officials and private sector partners has gone to the event where intra-Caribbean travel and air connection will be on the agenda just as Cayman Airways and Barbados Tourism drop the route between the two destinations.

Renowned as the Caribbean’s largest and most significant marketing event Bryan said the event provides a platform for collaboration and innovation and an opportunity to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders to chart the course for the region’s tourism sector.

“I am honoured to be part of this important dialogue and I look forward to contributing to discussions that are pivotal in determining the direction that the regional tourism industry will take moving forward,” he said.

Meanwhile before leaving, Bryan joined members of the beautification committee to unveil a new piece of artwork installed at the entrance to the carpark at the government office building on Elgin Avenue. The work depicts a map of Grand Cayman surrounded by blue coloured stones representing the turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. It was cast from cement by Hartwell McField and painted by Carlos Garcia.

Bryan commended the Beautification Task Force for their sterling efforts to enhance the aesthetic appeal of our islands. “This beautifully crafted piece of art is a testament to the creativity and talent that exists locally, and it not only serves as a captivating landmark, but also reinforces our commitment to showcasing the natural beauty of the Cayman Islands,” he added.