Brac man admits using fake note at liquor shop

(CNS): Tyler Foster Scott from Cayman Brac pleaded guilty to one count of uttering a forged note when he appeared in court on Friday via Zoom from a treatment centre on Grand Cayman. Scott admitted using a counterfeit $100 bill at Blackbeard’s liquor store in September 2022. Scott’s sentencing hearing was postponed for three months because he is currently in treatment at Caribbean Haven for substance abuse, the court heard.