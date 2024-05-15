April 2024 continues global record-busting streak

Colliers Pond in East End on 11 May with not a drop of water in sight, illustrating how dry Grand Cayman has been so far this year (photo credit: Matt Southgate)

(CNS): Last month was the warmest April on record and the eleventh month in a row of record global temperatures, according to Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). April was also the thirteenth month in a row to topple sea surface temperature records as the world’s oceans, including the Caribbean Sea, heat up to unprecedented levels.

The month was warmer globally than any previous April on record, with an average ERA5 surface air temperature 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous high set in April 2016. C3S Director Carlo Buontempo warned that greenhouse gases were pushing up the mercury.

“El Niño peaked at the beginning of the year and the sea surface temperatures in the eastern tropical pacific are now going back towards neutral conditions,” he said. “However, whilst temperature variations associated with natural cycles like El Niño come and go, the extra energy trapped into the ocean and the atmosphere by increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases will keep pushing the global temperature towards new records.”

Some of the extremes over the last year, including months of record-breaking sea surface temperatures, have led scientists to investigate whether human activity has now triggered a tipping point. “I think many scientists have asked the question whether there could be a shift in the climate system,” said C3S Senior Climate Scientist Julien Nicolas.

At the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21), 196 countries agreed to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels to avoid the most disastrous consequences of warming, such as fatal heat, flooding and the irreversible loss of ecosystems.

Technically, the 1.5°C target has not yet been missed, as it refers to an average global temperature over decades, not one year, but some scientists now believe this is no longer a realistic target unless the world finds a way to cut CO₂ emissions much faster.

The Cayman Islands are also suffering under the heat in what is likely to be another record-breaking year. In April, the average temperature across the Cayman Islands was 1.6°C higher than the climatological average (1991-2020), in line with the global increase.

According to the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, Cayman Brac saw an average monthly temperature of 84.5°F. The hottest day was 23 April when the temperature climbed to a roasting 91.9°F, all of which was compounded by zero rainfall. CINWS said there was not enough rain throughout the entire month to measure it, though this followed a month (March 2024) in which rainfall was well above average for that island.

On Grand Cayman, the monthly average was 83.5°F, and the hottest day was 11 April, when the temperature topped 90°F. There was just 0.9 inches of rain during the entire month, 1.33 inches below the average for April, the last month of the drier season.

Forecasters predict that May will be hot, though there are expectations that we could finally see some rain in Cayman this month.