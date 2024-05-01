Appeal court upholds life sentence for ‘appalling offences’

Elmer Wright

(CNS): Elmer Wright (29), who is serving a life sentence with an 18-year minimum tariff in a UK prison, has failed in his effort to have the sentence overturned. He was convicted in 2020 of robbery, possession of an unlicensed gun and various other charges relating to a terrifying home invasion in 2017. Wright was the first person in the Cayman Islands to receive a life sentence under the Conditional Release Law for an offence other than murder.

This was due to the severity of the crime, described by the appeal judges as “appalling offences”, and his history of gun-related and violent crime.

Wright appeared via video link from an undisclosed high-security British prison last Friday, when his attorney, Keith Myers, argued that he should not have been given an indeterminant life sentence because there was no evidence before Justice Roger Chapple, the sentencing judge, that he posed such a risk to society that he should be locked up without a clearly defined sentence.

Myers also said that his client is suffering from severe mental health issues and is being punished twice, forced to serve his time in the UK so far away from his family and any support network, having been moved for national security reasons. Wright was initially transferred to serve his sentence to Belmarsh, but it’s not clear if he remains at that notoriously violent institution in South East London or if he has since been moved.

No pre-sentencing social inquiry, psychiatric or expert reports were submitted to the appeal court to outline the danger he presented or the likelihood of his reoffending in the future. However, Myers, who was Wright’s lawyer at trial and sentencing, had agreed at the sentencing hearing to proceed without those types of reports.

Senior crown counsel Scott Wainwright argued on behalf of the prosecution that the sentencing judge was entitled to hand down the indeterminant life sentence because of the severity of the home invasion and Wright’s role in it as well as his criminal history, which started when he was 16.

In 2010 he took part in an armed robbery at a gas station in Bodden Town during which customers were beaten and the robbers shot at police officers while trying to escape. Wright was jailed for nine years for that robbery. But just ten months after his release, while still on licence, he was arrested in possession of 112 rounds of ammunition.

Dismissing Wright’s appeal, the appeal court found that the judge was entitled to impose a life sentence given the circumstances of the crime and the offender, who was a “ruthless and dangerous” man. They also said the tariff was not excessive and given the details of the case, the judge could have easily imposed a longer sentence.

Wright’s sentence was for a robbery at an elderly couple’s home in Patrick’s Island, Prospect, in the early hours of a June morning in 2017. He and at least three other men went on a crime spree that started with a car theft from a hotel car park the evening before and culminated in the aggravated burglary where the couple were tied to chairs threatened, assaulted and robbed at gunpoint.

Wright was given an 18-year minimum tariff and further time for possessing a bulletproof vest and over 100 rounds of ammunition, which added three years to the term before Wright can be considered for release.

Shortly after Wright appeared before the appeal court, Shane Connor (46), who was convicted of the same crime a year later, appeared for a brief case management hearing in relation to his own appeal against conviction. Connor has consistently argued that he is innocent and was not involved in the crime. He also claims that he has significant evidence to show he is not guilty and was in East End at the time of the crime.

The evidence against Connor at trial came largely from the same key crown witness who had testified against Wright. Caine Thomas, who was convicted of the same robbery after pleading guilty, served a much shorter sentence as a result of his admissions and the evidence he gave against two of his co-defendants that led to their convictions. However, Thomas was shot and killed in May 2022 on Seven Mile Beach.

Connor’s appeal against his conviction has repeatedly stalled as a result of difficulties he has had securing a lead counsel for his case. Connor’s local attorney asked the court to move the appeal to the winter session towards the end of this year. However, the court refused and insisted that the case would be heard in the summer sitting “come what may”.

The president of the court of appeal said, “We are not prepared to hang about”, adding that the appeal cannot be allowed to continue being adjourned, given that the application was first made some two years ago.