Another record toppled as permits climb to 37,437
(CNS): The latest statistics supplied to a local law firm by WORC revealed that, as of 18 April, there were 37,437 work permits in effect in the Cayman Islands, which is up by 465 since March and yet another record. Jamaicans still comprise the biggest group of foreign workers at 15,519, or 41% of all current permits. Filipinos remain the second largest nationality at 6,323 (16.8%), but Indian nationals are now the third biggest group at 2,078 (5.55%), pushing those from the UK into fourth with 2,057.
The numbers come just a few weeks after the Economics and Statistics Office published the fall Labour Force Survey results from October, which showed that local unemployment figures have increased significantly.
The Cayman Islands Government has remained silent on the growing unemployment rate for Caymanians, which is now all the more troubling for Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour and his UPM colleagues as they have failed to address the issue of why the number of foreign workers in the country has reached an unprecedented high while more than 1,100 locals are out of work.
In an email circular updating their clients who are waiting on permanent residency and Caymanian status applications, HSM said it was not surprising to see the increase in the number of Indians coming to work here but noted that this impacts the points available for nationality on PR applications.
“If your nationality holds over 10% of work permits held, then no points will be given; over 5%, five points will be given; and under 5%, ten points will be given,” the lawyers said in their update to clients.
They also revealed that the time for status applications to be determined has dropped dramatically from nearly two years in March to just one year. They said that the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board appeared “determined to clear the current backlog and ensure that what had become potentially an unlawful situation will no longer exist”.
There are currently 867 status applications outstanding, 422 of them based on naturalisation; another 251 applications are based on marriage; the remaining 194 relate to various other types of status applications, such as by descent.
The lawyers said that WORC had also processed 61 applications for a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate based upon marriage to a RERC holder or being a dependant of a RERC holder. They concluded 71 applications for a RERC based upon the points system and 48 applications based on marriage to a Caymanians.
Category: Jobs, Local News
Good. Double it now.
Maybe then the Cayman wet rag people will stand up and grow a backbone.
never mind. just ship them all to Scotland!
What about the Born Caymanians who needs a Certificate to Prove they are Caymanian to get a job in their Birth Country! When you only need a Cayman Passport and Naturalization to vote Ahh??
When there is LOTS of expatriates here on Work permits with Long track records on work permits and the Caymanians cannot get a job! For sure I and more won’t be voting !!
interesting how government won’t allow a business have 40% of one nationality but isn’t controlling how many as a whole are here…maybe start managing this, and the loss of the Cayman culture would not be happening. Multiculturism is a good thing and leads to no dominate culture overtaking the Caymanian culture….ooops too late
The one piece of good news here is that status applications are being processed again after years of waiting. Give the deserving people their permanent place in our society and hopefully when they vote they will make better decisions than we appear to have done in the past.
Next step would be to allow them to take a more active role in our democracy and government, other than just voting.
Be careful what you wish for.
Status holders include Jamaicans in large numbers. If they are let loose in “taking more active role” ..we will be ruled by Jamaicans …and that will not end well.
It will be very interesting to see which demographic’s applications sail through the process…gotta safeguard certain snouts in troughs come election time.
Big business taking out permits for non-existent companies/jobs on this island.
SMH!
i wish we could replace all jamiacans with philipinos
lol. cry harder troll.
The government has to make that move.
Unfortunately those in charge who shout “My people” the loudest are the biggest culprits in promoting the Jamaicanisation of Cayman.
Saunders Seymour Kenneth Bryan and Mac are entirely dependent on the good will and votes of Jamaicans rich and poor.
Get rid of them and you’ll have the beggings of the solution.
Beginnings..
Comment of the year. Agree 10000%.
They reproduce faster than rabbits on Viagra.
All they have to do is find some stupid 15 year old girl as their baby mama, and they have rights to stay in Cayman, because they have a Caymanian child..!
Caymanians we need to stop this horseshit because this is going to become more and more difficult. We now need to remove those WE have elected who are facilitating this a soon as possible. This is nothing short of a displacement program now being run by those they have imported here.
Go to the weekly food bank giveaways and see how many Jamaicans are scamming the system.
Yes it is indeed Caymanians who have to stop this…but look at the Caymanians charged with that responsibility.
Yes! Yes! keep bringing these people here we have lots and lots of roads and an abundance of schools and cheap housing accommodations. And the best and cheapest Health Care. And the jobs, they are so high paying that we just reinstated a holiday to remind everyone that Slavery was abolished on May 3, 1835. Whoa Yeh!
….And to think “This is the government for the Caymanian people”.🤫 Caymanian’s please wake-up and choose wisely at those polls come 2024, VOTE SMART, If not Cayman is going to continue the path-to-hell with no possibility of return. POOR PEOPLE WAKE-UP and LET US TAKE BACK CAYMAN FROM COOPERATE CAYMAN. Government is controlled by them.
vote smart.
My last choice was which idiot do I choose.
I chose the one I thought could cause the least damage.
I’m not sure i was right.
Elections are in 2025.
Proving it’s still far too easy for Caymanians to submit bogus permit applications for minimum wage dial-a-crews, without any labour-side confirmations of skills, hours, benefits. Are these guest workers under their care able to survive on what’s promised in the application, let alone the reality after they arrive? Did they have any competence in the skills as advertised on application? These are the questions that never get asked, because it seems that workforce abuse is well and truly a Caymanian birthright. The folks that will accept what Cayman pays for minimum wage is a thinning and stratified group where the throughput rate is already low and sinking lower.
CIG has completely lost control of the growth. They really have no idea how many people are here. I am sure it is well over 100,000.