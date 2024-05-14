Another record toppled as permits climb to  37,437

(CNS): The latest statistics supplied to a local law firm by WORC revealed that, as of 18 April, there were 37,437 work permits in effect in the Cayman Islands, which is up by 465 since March and yet another record. Jamaicans still comprise the biggest group of foreign workers at 15,519, or 41% of all current permits. Filipinos remain the second largest nationality at 6,323 (16.8%), but Indian nationals are now the third biggest group at 2,078 (5.55%), pushing those from the UK into fourth with 2,057.

The numbers come just a few weeks after the Economics and Statistics Office published the fall Labour Force Survey results from October, which showed that local unemployment figures have increased significantly.

The Cayman Islands Government has remained silent on the growing unemployment rate for Caymanians, which is now all the more troubling for Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour and his UPM colleagues as they have failed to address the issue of why the number of foreign workers in the country has reached an unprecedented high while more than 1,100 locals are out of work.

In an email circular updating their clients who are waiting on permanent residency and Caymanian status applications, HSM said it was not surprising to see the increase in the number of Indians coming to work here but noted that this impacts the points available for nationality on PR applications.

“If your nationality holds over 10% of work permits held, then no points will be given; over 5%, five points will be given; and under 5%, ten points will be given,” the lawyers said in their update to clients.

They also revealed that the time for status applications to be determined has dropped dramatically from nearly two years in March to just one year. They said that the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board appeared “determined to clear the current backlog and ensure that what had become potentially an unlawful situation will no longer exist”.

There are currently 867 status applications outstanding, 422 of them based on naturalisation; another 251 applications are based on marriage; the remaining 194 relate to various other types of status applications, such as by descent.

The lawyers said that WORC had also processed 61 applications for a Residency and Employment Rights Certificate based upon marriage to a RERC holder or being a dependant of a RERC holder. They concluded 71 applications for a RERC based upon the points system and 48 applications based on marriage to a Caymanians.