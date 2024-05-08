$8.5M building will house workers on Brac Bluff

Artist’s rendition of workers accommodation blocks Accommodation block in red and the new school in blue (L-R) MDAL Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome, Arch and Godfrey MD Garth Arch, Acting Deputy Governor Gloria McField-Nixon, Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, PWD Senior Project Manager-Wayne Riley, Sports Minister Isaac Rankine, Moses Kirkconnell MP, and District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts Arch & Godfrey/McAlpine Project Manager Gary Bradshaw and PWD Senior Project Manager Wayne Riley present the premier with ceremonial plaque

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is footing the bill for a 38-suite block on Cayman Brac to house the construction workers who will build the proposed $50 million high school on the Bluff. The CIG announced the start of this CI$8.5 million project last week, which is being paid for by the public purse. According to Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connlly, the MP for Cayman Brac East, the project will promote development on the Sister Islands.

A press release following the recent groundbreaking, where the golden shovels were out in force, described the project as “pivotal” and “designed to facilitate long-term overnight stays for developers and construction teams involved in the new high school and gym projects, as well as other future government initiatives. Additionally, it will serve visiting school and sports teams, fostering the growth of sports and events tourism on the island.”

O’Connor-Connolly, whose portfolio includes education, district administration and lands, said the project aligns with the government’s strategic priorities and removes a barrier to more development on Cayman Brac.

“By removing the obstacle of accommodation for future construction teams, which has historically been a deterrent to developers, development in Cayman Brac will be encouraged in a manageable way,” said O’Connor-Connolly. “This will lead to the implementation of projects that enhance the lives of Cayman Brac residents and improve essential services. Furthermore, the accommodation block will promote and facilitate the growth of sports and events tourism due to its potential of utilisation by visiting sports teams and schools.”

According to the release, this project marks “a transformative phase for Cayman Brac” and the government’s commitment to “enhancing infrastructure, future-proofing for resiliency and supporting community development”.

Officials said the project will significantly reduce lodging expenses associated with the new high school’s construction and create new opportunities for sports and education programmes that require inter-island travel to Cayman Brac.

The block is being constructed between the Cayman Brac Sports Complex and the multi-purpose hall and is expected to be ready in November. The government has already allocated funds in the budget this year for the new school, but it has not given a start date.

Planning permission for the school, which will be able to accommodate 200 students and 40 staff, and the housing block for the workers was approved in December last year, according to the minutes of the CB&LC Development Control Board meeting.

According to the planning application, the workers’ accommodation project comprises two single-story buildings with a total of 14,106sqft on an 18.13-acre site. It is designed to resist hurricane-force winds, with all the windows and doors designed to meet hurricane-wind pressures and be impact-resistant.