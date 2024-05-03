3 ministers and MP hand-deliver $80k of aid to Roatan

Representatives from the Bay Island Roatan Hospital Relief Committee, MPs, private sector partners and other government officials on the trip to Honduras. (Photo credit: Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): Three Cabinet ministers, an MP, a number of public servants and private sector delegates were all sent to deliver around CI$80,000 worth of medical supplies this week on a Cayman Airways flight to Honduras. A devastating fire burned down the only public hospital in Roatan on 19 April and four days later, the Bay Island Roatan Hospital Relief Committee was formed, chaired by McKeeva Bush MP, to help with donations.

The Cayman Islands Government also footed the bill for the Cayman Airways charter flight to hand deliver the supplies to a makeshift hospital on Monte Placentero in Roatan, according to a release about the trip. Accompanying Bush were ministers Sabrina Turner, Kenneth Bryan and Jay Ebanks, as well as several government workers and people from the private sector.

The donation included sterile gloves, gauze, needles and specialised medical equipment, such as incubators, fetal monitors and dopplers. The Health Services Authority (HSA) donated supplies worth around CI$56,000, and Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) donated supplies worth around CI$30,000.

“We are deeply thankful to our government for joining this multi-stakeholder body to provide much-needed help to our brothers and sisters in Honduras,” Bush said in a press release about the trip.

HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood explained why the authority was happy to help. “To lose the only hospital on Roatan is unfathomable, and our thoughts and prayers are with their medical community,” she said. “We are grateful to be able to donate medical supplies during this loss.”

HCCI Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott, who was among the delegation on the trip, said that Health City was committed to helping in times of disaster.

“When the hospital in Roatan suffered a devastating fire, and the Cayman Islands Government asked, we didn’t hesitate to step up and provide whatever portion of the much-needed medical supplies and resources we could. We are proud to be a part of the Cayman Islands’ medical response and are always ready to play any role necessary,” he added.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was a pleasure to lend a helping hand in the relief effort. “In times of crisis, it is heartening to witness the unity and solidarity among Caribbean islands,” he said. “I am proud that the Cayman Islands could extend support to the people of the Bay Islands during their time of need. This collaborative effort not only underscores the resilience of our region but also reaffirms the bonds of friendship and compassion that unite us.”