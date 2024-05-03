3 ministers and MP hand-deliver $80k of aid to Roatan
(CNS): Three Cabinet ministers, an MP, a number of public servants and private sector delegates were all sent to deliver around CI$80,000 worth of medical supplies this week on a Cayman Airways flight to Honduras. A devastating fire burned down the only public hospital in Roatan on 19 April and four days later, the Bay Island Roatan Hospital Relief Committee was formed, chaired by McKeeva Bush MP, to help with donations.
The Cayman Islands Government also footed the bill for the Cayman Airways charter flight to hand deliver the supplies to a makeshift hospital on Monte Placentero in Roatan, according to a release about the trip. Accompanying Bush were ministers Sabrina Turner, Kenneth Bryan and Jay Ebanks, as well as several government workers and people from the private sector.
The donation included sterile gloves, gauze, needles and specialised medical equipment, such as incubators, fetal monitors and dopplers. The Health Services Authority (HSA) donated supplies worth around CI$56,000, and Health City Cayman Islands (HCCI) donated supplies worth around CI$30,000.
“We are deeply thankful to our government for joining this multi-stakeholder body to provide much-needed help to our brothers and sisters in Honduras,” Bush said in a press release about the trip.
HSA CEO Lizzette Yearwood explained why the authority was happy to help. “To lose the only hospital on Roatan is unfathomable, and our thoughts and prayers are with their medical community,” she said. “We are grateful to be able to donate medical supplies during this loss.”
HCCI Chief Business Officer Shomari Scott, who was among the delegation on the trip, said that Health City was committed to helping in times of disaster.
“When the hospital in Roatan suffered a devastating fire, and the Cayman Islands Government asked, we didn’t hesitate to step up and provide whatever portion of the much-needed medical supplies and resources we could. We are proud to be a part of the Cayman Islands’ medical response and are always ready to play any role necessary,” he added.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said it was a pleasure to lend a helping hand in the relief effort. “In times of crisis, it is heartening to witness the unity and solidarity among Caribbean islands,” he said. “I am proud that the Cayman Islands could extend support to the people of the Bay Islands during their time of need. This collaborative effort not only underscores the resilience of our region but also reaffirms the bonds of friendship and compassion that unite us.”
Third world meets third world.
shame they didn’t stay
It was a call to the Booty Bar in West End!!!
Tax payers paying for a 737-800 to fly them to “what for”??
HORSE SHIT is what this is.
How much did the CAL charter cost the people of the Cayman Islands who are suffering.
That plane could have been filled with people desperate to get to Barbados!
1215pm Dubious characters on a jaunt Bra disguise as humanitarian event that’s all going on here. Minister of Nothing posing again for photo op!
Could we not donate the MP’s too? okay, Honduras would probably sever all ties with us, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take.
WTF is Sherry Ann doing giving interviews in Roatan? What the actual F#$% I am so embarrased.
Who Sherry Ann is..?
People living in their cars with their children, sleeping under the Catboat Club, begging in the supermarket parking lots and on the waterfront and these clowns all need to head down to Roatan for a jolly? No suh.
I counted 18 people on the jolly… Just the cost of their air fare and expenses would add up to thousands which they could donate to a needy cause in Cayman.
This Mac inspired gang of disgusting parasites have absolutely no shame at all, as they travel wine dine and whatever else , at our expense.
I applaud the timely philanthropic actions of our dear leaders who consistently extend their charitable donations to our brothers in the Bay islands who have done the same when we were in need. My only wish is that we could extend our co-operations in the drug trafficking and arms smuggling arena to stop the current up surge in crime here and in efforts to remove some of the undesirables now inundating our workforce and community here.
“Philanthropic” my a$$…
Cheap rum and even cheaper booty is why the usual suspects are there… on one Ministry or another’s expenses.
Free for all travel junket disguised as charity. A bank transfer couldn’t work???
Gotta have that photo op!
En which una going down Booty bar with meh?
12.16 sure as hell there’s no other reason for Mac to go there.