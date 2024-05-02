$2.4 million earmarked for new CBC detention centre

CBC Detention Centre in June 2022 after a disturbance instigated by Cuban migrants (from social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government hopes to steer another $2.4 million in public spending through parliament for this budget cycle to build a new detention facility for irregular migrants. Cabinet approved the proposal for the facility at a meeting on 30 April. In a press release, officials said the project would “enhance national security” and was a humanitarian response to the increase in the number of migrants coming largely from Cuba.

According to the press release, the decision “follows an extensive process that includes business case assessment, design and engineering, and consultation with detention experts” and is made in consideration of the escalating risk associated with the “potential mass arrivals of irregular migrants” and “the need for a robust infrastructure to manage such situations effectively and humanely”.

Cubans seeking asylum in the Cayman Islands are the most common migrants landing without documents. However, migrant flows in the region are predicted to grow significantly in the coming years due to the impact of climate change, which will drive people from hot, dry places or those impacted by floods and major storm damage.

“The existing Bodden Town Civic Centre, which was once fully operational and intact, has sustained extensive destruction inflicted by migrants, especially from their makeshift modifications on the inside of the structure,” officials stated. “Cementing these concerns is the fire at the detention centre in Fairbanks in September of 2023, which was started by migrants in detention and has rendered the facility uninhabitable.”

There was also a disturbance of some kind in June 2022 at the Immigration Detention Centre.

Collectively, this has highlighted the need for urgent and resilient solutions. Officials said the funding will facilitate the construction of a state-of-the-art facility to securely house and monitor 180 people in permanent structures, ensuring their safety and dignity. The design will include surge capacity to accommodate an extra 144 people in short-term housing, addressing potential spikes in migrant numbers.

“This facility is not only a response to current inadequacies but also a forward-thinking measure that strengthens the Cayman Islands’ ability to manage future challenges in migration,” the CIG stated. “The new detention centre will be equipped with modern security systems and constructed using resilient materials capable of withstanding extreme conditions, ensuring long-term serviceability.”

CNS has requested a copy of the outline business case supporting the project, and we are awaiting a response.