Woodhouse jailed for 13 years in bar room stabbing

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Jonathan Alexander Woodhouse (29) from Bodden Town has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for wounding with intent in regards to a violent attack at the Carib Cafe last year where one man was killed. Woodhouse was one of three men who were tried for the murder of Randy Kelsey Robinson, but he was acquitted of that charge. However, he was found guilty of stabbing another man with a 12-inch blade during the bar room brawl, which the crown said was provoked by Woodhouse and his co-accused.

Woodhouse, a father of two young children, has a long list of previous convictions, including violent offences, which aggravated the sentence handed down by Justice Marlene Carter this week.

Woodhouse had stabbed his victim in both arms and one of the wounds in his left bicep required 18 stitches. As she outlined the reasons for her decision, the judge said the man’s wife, who was with him when he was stabbed, had to help him from the club, “bloodied and afraid” after the violent ordeal, which they are both still struggling to deal with.

Justice Carter said a social inquiry report found that Woodhouse has a high risk of reoffending as he was not deterred by his previous time in prison and had not applied the lessons learned from his previous ten convictions. “This was a serious offence,” the judge noted as she handed down the 13-year term.

Earlier this year, Shaun Antonio Jackson (23), one of Woodhouse’s co-defendants, was given a life tariff of 31 years in prison for Robinson’s murder. The third defendant in the case, Matthew Stefan Glasgow, was acquitted of all charges.