Violence plagues East End over the weekend

(CNS): Police officers in East End dealt with a stabbing and attempted arson in two separate incidences on Saturday evening, 20 April. Shortly before 8:20pm, a 52-year-old man from the district was arrested after the police received a report of attempted arson at a residence on John McLean Drive. The RCIPS said that officers on patrol received a report that a man in the area had been behaving aggressively, making threats, and had poured gasoline on a nearby residence. The man fled the location before the officers arrived.

When the officers tracked the man down, he had a machete in his possession. He was arrested on suspicion of causing fear or provocation of violence, threats to cause serious injury, and carrying an offensive weapon. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

Around an hour and a half later, officers responded to a 911 call about a stabbing incident at the East End football field. At the scene, they found a man with wounds to the head and abdomen. It was reported that the man had been in the parking lot when he was approached by three other men who became aggressive towards him. One of the three men then used an object to stab the victim, and then all three left the location.

Officers assisted with the medical care of the victim until the arrival of EMS. He was then transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. The police said that at this stage of the investigation, there is no indication that the incident was gang-related.

As the increase in violent crime moves into the Eastern Districts, the RCIPS has confirmed that the East End police station, which will soon be manned around the clock, will serve as a base for police to cover both its home district and North Side as part of the business continuity plan for North Side after that station was damaged by fire last year. The Eastern Districts’ traffic unit is also now operating out of the East End station in Gun Bay.

“Conducting operations out of the East End Police Station allows us to increase our police presence in North Side and East End and provide more efficient service to these communities,” said Superintendent Richard Barrow, who oversees policing in the Eastern Districts and Sister Islands. “The increased presence at the station has already resulted in walk-ins. Going forward, the intention is to build to providing full 24-hour coverage at the station.”

Barrow said this was a direct response to community feedback, as members of the public have expressed their desire to see more officers in their communities. “We intend to replicate these activities at the North Side Police Station once it has been repaired and is again operational,” he added.

The phone number for the East End Police Station is 947-7411. Anyone with any information on this weekend’s crimes is asked to contact CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or via the app.