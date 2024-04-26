US fisherman dies after collapsing on boat in port

| 26/04/2024 | 0 Comments
Cayman News Service
Royal Watler Cruise Terminal

(CNS): An American citizen travelling from Panama through the Cayman Islands on a fishing boat died at the hospital in George Town on Tuesday night after he collapsed aboard the vessel when it was in port here. Gregg Sowder (64) was reportedly given first aid by a member of the Port Authority staff when the boat was at the Royal Watler Terminal at around 5pm that afternoon. When the ambulance arrived, he was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The fishing vessel had made a stop at the terminal as Sowder began experiencing difficulties and collapsed.

The circumstances surrounding his death are now being investigated by the police, but officials from the RCIPS said in a press release Thursday evening that there are no suspicious circumstances at this time.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

COVID-19 tests start with 14 new suspect cases
TS Eta arrives quicker and closer
Accountability will lead to raised education standards

Tags:

Category: Local News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«