UPM green-lights new 2045 target in energy policy

Solar panels on the Cayman Islands Hospital rooftop

(CNS): Cabinet has finally approved an updated National Energy Policy more than seven months after the draft was published. In a press release about the decision to accept the revised and more ambitious plan, drafted under Wayne Panton as the sustainability minister, the Cayman Islands Government acknowledged that the process needs to move more quickly, especially as it is now targeting 2045 for the transformation to 100% green energy and 70% by 2037.

The release said that, given Cayman’s current situation, “accelerating our progress” towards replacing diesel with 100% renewable energy in just over 20 years was important.

The revised policy now also includes residents’ right to produce and self-consume up to 20 kilowatts of solar energy and use battery energy storage. It is hoped that encouraging residents to take a direct part in the transition will put Cayman on track to reach the targets.

However, this will not be easy. Eight years after CUC launched its CORE programme, allowing domestic solar users to stay connected to the grid, feeding in and taking energy out, only 3% of Cayman’s electricity comes from renewables.

The policy also defines utility-scale solar as 5 megawatts or greater, which the Ministry of Sustainability said would clarify the regulatory framework.

“The strategies within the policy lay the groundwork for a cleaner, more resilient energy landscape that will benefit current and future generations, and it also paves the way to combat the cost of living by reducing the cost of energy,” Sustainability Minister Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, who was not involved in drafting the new policy, said in a press release about the policy document.

Noting how ambitious the goals outlined by the updated policy were, she said, “The government maintains an assertive stance, and we recognise the importance of accelerating our progress. By prioritising renewable energy and sustainable practices, we not only safeguard our environment but [are] also laying the foundation for a brighter tomorrow.”

The implementation and monitoring plan outlines various strategies to support the revised target of achieving 100% renewable energy penetration by 2045. Some of these strategies include making it a priority for the regulator to solicit and approve utility-scale renewable energy projects and developing a consumer financing scheme to redirect payments from solar production to third-party financiers, subject to customer approval.

The policy also includes strategies to facilitate the transition to 100% electric vehicles by 2045. This involves assessing policies to encourage electric vehicle adoption and investing in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the Islands. The plan supports the implementation of more sustainable alternatives, such as “encouraging the use of electric vehicles for a public transportation fleet”, a project that is still making very slow progress.

The ministry said it will conduct a review of the policy in two years to ensure that the goals and implementation strategies remain feasible and aligned with global efforts to combat climate change.

The green light on the plan comes during an accelerating dispute between Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, CUC, and the local advocacy organization, Cayman Renewable Energy Association, which has played out into the public domain.

CUC accuses CREA of wanting too much money for solar power and hindering the development of cheaper utility-scale solar. CREA has, in turn, accused CUC of trying to maintain complete control over the future green energy market, of undermining the growth of domestic solar by limiting access to the grid and being too close to the regulator and the drafting of competitive bids of which they take part.

However, CREA President James Whittaker welcomed the government’s adoption of the policy, especially given its revised timeframe and the rights of consumers to generate solar energy and have access to the grid. “This represents the biggest positive change for consumer solar in Cayman to date,” he told CNS shortly after the document was published Friday evening.

CUC has not yet commented on the newly released policy document, which may cause issues for the company. It will have to increase the access it allows for domestic solar, and the new target date of 2045 of 100% renewable reduces the time CUC has to use LNG as a transitional fuel.

The company is set to spend a considerable amount adapting some of its existing diesel generators to accept gas. Senior executives at the company don’t believe there is any technical solution available in Cayman for 100% green energy. They stated recently that solar is intermittent, and there is nowhere suitable for a utility-scale wind farm as a backup.