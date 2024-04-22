Turner begins work on health plan 3 years into the job
(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness will launch a one-month consultation period on 1 May to help determine a national health strategy, some three years after Sabrina Turner took up the portfolio in April 2021. The consultation will help develop an overarching guiding document for the Cayman Islands that defines the ten-year strategic directions for health and the healthcare system, a ministry release said.
“The reality is that Cayman is long overdue for a new national health strategy,” Turner admitted in the release. The first and only time the government issued a health strategy was in 2012. (See it in the CNS Library.)
She said that a national health strategy was an agreed-upon blueprint from which policymakers, healthcare providers, advocates and patients “work together to help bring about the best health outcomes for individuals, families, communities and the nation as a whole. This strategy helps us understand what we, collectively, see as the health priorities for the country and to work towards common goals.”
According to the release, the consultation, which is being undertaken with support from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), is being conducted to ensure that the new strategy is informed by a range of key stakeholders and will include numerous opportunities for public participation. Before the launch, representatives from the ministry will engage and prepare the public for the consultation period.
From 1 to 31 May, the ministry will solicit feedback from the community through various avenues, including talk shows, virtual and face-to-face town halls, a designated survey, social media posts, and email. Officials will also engage key stakeholders in health, including private and public sector providers, NPOs, faith-based organisations and other key advocates.
“Everyone engages with the healthcare sector in some way,” said Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean. “Whether for ourselves or our loved ones, access to healthcare is something that impacts all of us throughout our life span. Therefore, your voice matters to us as we work towards creating a national health strategy that truly reflects our community needs. I encourage you to take a moment to complete the survey, as your input is invaluable in ensuring inclusive healthcare for everyone. Let’s work together today to make healthcare better tomorrow.”
Email contributions are welcome on MOHFeedback@gov.ky.
The consultation survey will be available from 1 May here.
Category: Health, Medical Health
This entire initiative is only being launched now so that she can point at something in advance of the upcoming elections.
Do nothing for 3 years and then try to rush something through just before the voting gets underway.
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
“Gotta get something done before next elections…”
shambolic as usual by our mla’s…
she is only doing this now to say because election is year away and needs to say she did something.
it will just just be another report/survey to put shelved away and gather dust.
any comment mrs governor?
Total waste time only concern with photos ops with those she can hide behind When called upon to do something for her constituents. A complete tool for the civil service who can do no wrong in her eyes because she needs their Wotes ! Time to remove Her from Office Cayman another accumulator of Tremendous wealth whilst in office.
every successful firm is ran by people competent in their respective fields and usually have a lifetime of experience. only in politics can someone with no experience suddenly lead a whole ministry. political parties need to highlight who they plan to put in each ministry and allow voters to choice base on their qualifications for that ministry.
I am with Sabrina on this one.
I would be too, except I don’t like the parasitic UDP recycled company she keeps.
If Sabrina has any principles and integrity she should distance herself from all but Dwayne and Andre, and chances of re-election will be brighter for her.
The reality is that Cayman is long overdue for a competent health minister.
You mean 12th of Gaypril, phases of the Moon Dwayne Seymour wasn’t competent?
Say it aint so!
Best intentions I’m sure, Minister.
But the civil servants will not implement it in your term, but simply toss and add it to the many paper Faberge Nest Eggs of reports and recommendations still sitting in the Glass House basement.
eat less, exercise more.
Its not hard. Take responsibility for yourself. Moderation in everything – beef patties; Wendy’s; brandy; weed; “diet” coke; frozen “yogurt”; pizza; netflix; social media.
Moderation. dont have to cancel any of it, just do all of them less. And mix in a good walk daily if possible. And lift heavy things. Even just carry your child around the garden for 5 minutes every day. You dont need to join a gym.
Eat less. Exercise more. And spend time talking to people and family rather than texting them. Its good for the mind and soul
Also, price controls on all health care. Socialist yes. But necessary – or do you enjoy seeing your doctors and dentists mansions? Health insurance premiums are unjustifiably high. Premium is a pun at this stage. Premium they are.
Perhaps she should fix the damn dump instead.
Her time is up.
It is mind boggling that people equate Health Plan with Medical Insurance availability. Just how ignorant one must be?
Once your Health is gone you need a Sickness Management Plan.
A Health Plan starts with prevention. Prevention starts with clean environment. Clean environment in Cayman is gone for good. Grand cayman environment is extremely toxic.
Noise and light pollution, herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and other “cides” accumulation, microplastics are in the air and water, radioactive and chemicals pollution from unregulated medical facilities, pollution and stress from traffic, pollution from The Dump fires, pollution from the trash and medical waste burning incinerators….The less known but widespread hormone-disrupting bisphenols toxicity from cash receipts. Man made EMF pollution which is not regulated, even in child care facilities and schools. Should I continue or this is enough?
So whatever they are going to discuss about Health will make no difference whatsoever UNTIL all the listed above sources of poisoning of the Cayman Environment are eliminated.
Otherwise it will be a stillborn Plan just like the National Youth Policy created by Tara Rivers
Sabrina is just like kenneth, a true narcissist and ego maniac. She is just making announcements that cannot be achieved in a year because she needs to appear to be doing something. She is just trying to get re-elected folks, do not be fooled.
Wait!
Shes a minister?
Does the $500,000 consulting contract for a report outlining a plan for a plan for a proposal for a plan for a national health plan come next?
Minister Turner,
Thank you for bringing this strategy.
p.s. Miss Sabrina, you look FABulous!! Now, please go out there are work the CINICO insurance into a national treasure. Bless.
More like a deer in the headlights.
Seems to be the norm the further east we go
well, good. I am glad MP Turner is on the job. PAHO will surely suck some very necessary dollars away from our administration.
Miss Sabrina, please cause CINICO to offer the same standard to all Caymanians as they do for CIG employees. Oh sure, I know we’ll have to pay for it; we just want the same benefits. Is that so much to ask? If it is, we have nothing to talk about, because you have sold us out.
PAHO. Give me a break. It’s like trying to lean on the WHO for help. We need insurance relief, not more protocols for health. Do you get that loud and clear? Some of us are paying horrific amounts monthly for health care, and we are just on the cusp of financial failure because of it. You want to make a difference, do it here. Anything else is just political fluffery.
I believe in you Miss Sabrina. I know you’ve have a rough time. Please, PLEASE, rise to the occasion. This is your time. If you make this thing happen, imagine your future.