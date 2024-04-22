Turner begins work on health plan 3 years into the job

Health Minister Sabrina Turner (file photo)

(CNS): The Ministry of Health and Wellness will launch a one-month consultation period on 1 May to help determine a national health strategy, some three years after Sabrina Turner took up the portfolio in April 2021. The consultation will help develop an overarching guiding document for the Cayman Islands that defines the ten-year strategic directions for health and the healthcare system, a ministry release said.

“The reality is that Cayman is long overdue for a new national health strategy,” Turner admitted in the release. The first and only time the government issued a health strategy was in 2012. (See it in the CNS Library.)

She said that a national health strategy was an agreed-upon blueprint from which policymakers, healthcare providers, advocates and patients “work together to help bring about the best health outcomes for individuals, families, communities and the nation as a whole. This strategy helps us understand what we, collectively, see as the health priorities for the country and to work towards common goals.”

According to the release, the consultation, which is being undertaken with support from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), is being conducted to ensure that the new strategy is informed by a range of key stakeholders and will include numerous opportunities for public participation. Before the launch, representatives from the ministry will engage and prepare the public for the consultation period.

From 1 to 31 May, the ministry will solicit feedback from the community through various avenues, including talk shows, virtual and face-to-face town halls, a designated survey, social media posts, and email. Officials will also engage key stakeholders in health, including private and public sector providers, NPOs, faith-based organisations and other key advocates.

“Everyone engages with the healthcare sector in some way,” said Chief Nursing Officer Felicia McLean. “Whether for ourselves or our loved ones, access to healthcare is something that impacts all of us throughout our life span. Therefore, your voice matters to us as we work towards creating a national health strategy that truly reflects our community needs. I encourage you to take a moment to complete the survey, as your input is invaluable in ensuring inclusive healthcare for everyone. Let’s work together today to make healthcare better tomorrow.”