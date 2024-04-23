Suspect in East End stabbing in police custody

(CNS): Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from East End on suspicion of wounding in regards to a stabbing in the car park at the East End football field at the weekend. The man was arrested on Monday morning, 22 April, in connection with the violent incident where three men were involved in an altercation with the victim. He was stabbed by one of the men in the head and stomach and taken to hospital by ambulance. He has since been treated and discharged.

The suspect remained in custody on Tuesday as the investigation continues. The police have already said they do not believe that this was gang-related.