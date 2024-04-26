Suspect gunmen charged and remanded in jail
(CNS): Two West Bay men arrested on Monday evening following a police chase have now been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition. One of the men has also been charged with dangerous driving. The men appeared in court on Wednesday and remanded in custody until 8 May. The men are accused of throwing a gun and a loaded magazine out of the window of a Toyota Mark II as they were being pursued by police.
Category: Local News