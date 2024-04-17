Rookie female cop arrested after ‘domestic’ break-in

(CNS): A 23-year-old woman from Bodden Town, who is a probationary officer with the RCIPS, has been arrested on suspicion of theft and aggravated burglary in relation to a “domestic incident”. The police said the woman is currently on police bail pending further investigation and that she had been suspended from duty. No other details of the alleged offences or the circumstances that led to the woman’s arrest have been released.

The woman was one of 22 recruits who graduated from basic training in November 2023 before they began a probationary period on the job, partnered with more senior officers.