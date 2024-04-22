RCIPS warns owners of continuing car break-ins

(CNS): The police are seeing an increase in the number of reports of thefts from vehicles, either because they have been left insecure or because thieves smash vehicle windows and steal items left inside. Commonly stolen items include tools, jewellery, electronics and money. Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks said such crimes were opportunistic, where unlocked vehicles provide easy access for “targeted and brazen thefts”. He said that “thieves scan car interiors, looking for items of value before smashing windows and taking items”.

Such thefts often occur overnight when vehicles are parked at the owner’s residence or at commercial premises. The RCIPS has already made a number of arrests and will continue to investigate incidents when reported.

Ebanks implored members of the public to take preventative measures to avoid becoming targets and stressed the importance of removing all items of value from vehicles at the end of the day, especially tools, jewellery, electronics and money.