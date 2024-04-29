PPM: Gov’t lacks plan to tackle local unemployment
(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has questioned why the government has no strategy to address the notable increase in local unemployment figures revealed in a report by the Economic and Statistics Office earlier this month. In a video statement posted on social media, he said there were “things to be concerned about” regarding the number of jobless Caymanians, which has increased from 3.6% to 5%, but the government lacks “a coherent strategy” to deal with it.
There were 1,143 Caymanians out of work when the 2023 Fall Labour Force Survey was conducted, almost exactly the same as the number recorded in March 2022 when Cayman had been locked down for two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was just beginning to recover, McTaggart noted.
“Eighteen months after the economy reopened, Caymanian unemployment is back to where we started,” the opposition leader stated. “I have said over three years that this government, whether you call it the PACT or UPM, has lacked a coherent strategy for sustainable growth and jobs for Caymanians. You certainly will not find any tangible or meaningful strategy for economic and jobs growth in the government’s own recently released Strategic Priorities report.”
McTaggart said the “lack of action” had led to rising unemployment, a cost of living crisis and falling living standards.
“No wonder so many Caymanians feel worse off after three years of this government,” McTaggart said. “It will concern all of us that Caymanian unemployment is increasing and returning to the levels we had as the economy was opening up after the pandemic.
“It certainly does concern the opposition that small businesses continue to struggle in the PACT/UPM economy. We need the government to focus its time and energy on providing the country with a thoughtful strategy to grow the economy and create jobs that benefit Caymanians, not waste time papering over its own internal divisions.”
However, the former minister responsible for the economy and public finances was puzzled by some of the other numbers revealed by the ESO’s latest LFS report. He said the high under-employment level that the opposition highlighted last year had dropped, but he said, “Until we know more, I note this point with some caution. This could mean Caymanians are getting the work hours they were looking for, but it could also mean that Caymanians working part-time are being put out of work as businesses struggle to stay open by shedding part-time jobs.”
Category: Politics
The Honorable Labor Minister Seymour along with the esteemed Premier have a top secret solution they are getting ready to spring on us all, just before election time. Old Roy you are out of touch, better go ride them donkey’s with old Jon-Jon so you can learn a thing or two.
The unemployable problem is not the same as the unemployment problem and can not be solved now. Maybe if CIG finally realizes that they are the main factors in the unemployable problem it would not get worse every year? You can not fix a problem caused by your own culture. Watch as they try and fail every time.
well said roy,,,but what is your plan?
or is just just more of the same from do-nothing-ppm?
Older Caymanians that want to retire can’t, so they stay working. Often for less than the going rate and therefore deny a younger Caymanian to replace them. Let people retire on a decent pension and some of the problem will be resolved.
Here’s a plan, educate your citizens.
This government lacks a plan to do anything at all.
do any of these PPM ever just think for a moment about the fact they were all in power and did nothing but ensure development as is continuing was able to continue and pretty much make it impossible for low and middle income people to survive at anywhere near a level we used to
not one of these PPM should be allowed to run again, never mind get elected. BTW, nor should any of the current regime. But this is about Roy and his incredible ability to point at the sun and tell us all its there, and then take credit for it
Only plans that the ppm has it to give the rest of this island away to foreign developers with 0% duty on anything that said developer wants to import.
ppm = duty concessions
We already know that while there are some under-employed Caymanians, those that are truly unemployed are usually so because they’re not vaguely employable. With so many work permits in unskilled areas, if a caymanian wants a job, there is one, they just don’t want the modern day slavery rates that have been set by caymanian employers.
YAWN – and what exactly did Roy do to help this problem which also existed when he was in power? Don’t worry, I’ll wait…..
Excuuuuuse you? I’ll have you know that he gave away countless concessions to ultra-wealthy foreign developers, so that people like his immigrant son-in-law real estate agent could make money hand over fist!
…wait, I think I misunderstood the question.
Unemployment was not a problem with the PPM government. This government has sat on its ass and done f*ck all to help anything.