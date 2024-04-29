PPM: Gov’t lacks plan to tackle local unemployment

PPM Leader Roy McTaggart delivers a message on unemployment

(CNS): Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart has questioned why the government has no strategy to address the notable increase in local unemployment figures revealed in a report by the Economic and Statistics Office earlier this month. In a video statement posted on social media, he said there were “things to be concerned about” regarding the number of jobless Caymanians, which has increased from 3.6% to 5%, but the government lacks “a coherent strategy” to deal with it.

There were 1,143 Caymanians out of work when the 2023 Fall Labour Force Survey was conducted, almost exactly the same as the number recorded in March 2022 when Cayman had been locked down for two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was just beginning to recover, McTaggart noted.

“Eighteen months after the economy reopened, Caymanian unemployment is back to where we started,” the opposition leader stated. “I have said over three years that this government, whether you call it the PACT or UPM, has lacked a coherent strategy for sustainable growth and jobs for Caymanians. You certainly will not find any tangible or meaningful strategy for economic and jobs growth in the government’s own recently released Strategic Priorities report.”

McTaggart said the “lack of action” had led to rising unemployment, a cost of living crisis and falling living standards.

“No wonder so many Caymanians feel worse off after three years of this government,” McTaggart said. “It will concern all of us that Caymanian unemployment is increasing and returning to the levels we had as the economy was opening up after the pandemic.

“It certainly does concern the opposition that small businesses continue to struggle in the PACT/UPM economy. We need the government to focus its time and energy on providing the country with a thoughtful strategy to grow the economy and create jobs that benefit Caymanians, not waste time papering over its own internal divisions.”

However, the former minister responsible for the economy and public finances was puzzled by some of the other numbers revealed by the ESO’s latest LFS report. He said the high under-employment level that the opposition highlighted last year had dropped, but he said, “Until we know more, I note this point with some caution. This could mean Caymanians are getting the work hours they were looking for, but it could also mean that Caymanians working part-time are being put out of work as businesses struggle to stay open by shedding part-time jobs.”