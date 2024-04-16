Police still seeking witnesses in football shooting
(CNS): Seven weeks after seven people were shot at the Ed Bush football stadium in West Bay, the police are still looking for information and for witnesses to come forward. Although there is a reward of up to $250,000 for anyone who helps police with the evidence needed for a conviction, no one has yet been charged with the shocking mass shooting on Sunday, 25 February. Four men have been arrested in connection with the incident but they have all been released on bail. The police told CNS Monday that the case remains under active investigation.
“The police encourage anyone with any information regarding the incident that has not yet come forward to do so by making contact with the police. This can be done by contacting your nearest police station, or anonymously via the RCIPS website or Cayman Crime Stoppers website,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.
The people who were shot are recovering, police said. Football games have since resumed and additional CCTV cameras have been installed at the stadium, where there are now security officers on site when the pitch is in use. The hedge has been trimmed back where the gunman is believed to have hidden before he fired on a group of around twenty spectators watching the match between Academy SC and Elite SC at the northeast corner of the field, close to the changing rooms.
Police believe the man, who used a 9mm weapon, was aiming at two men within that small group at the stadium, where there were around 300 people, many in family groups. The gunman is believed to have made his way to the stadium across an open piece of land adjoining the field and opened fire at the group, hitting seven people before running away in what is believed to be a gang-related attempted murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station on 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or the website or to Cayman crime stoppers.
Judge only trials, justice cannot be truly served in such a small community as ours without this option being more generally used at the option of the prosecution rather than the defense, which I believe is currently the case.
Please someone with legal knowledge clarify this.
Cayman will never again be in contention to host a CONCACAF tournament if this goes unanswered. Ed Bush along with other CIFA pitches have routinely needed to hire security guards, to handle the normal amount of sideline match disorder and violence against referees, coaches, players, and fans – what about starting with them?
There’s something wrong with the evidentiary standard in Cayman, that even high quality camera footage isn’t more readably admissible. Instead, the least-reliable and most personally-endangering eye-witness account (now contaminated by 8 weeks of refutable abstraction) is generally preferred. That’s certainly one way to ensure bad guys remain on the loose. Who does that serve?
It seems the requisite time has now passed for this to be pushed firmly onto the back-burner. Probably will result in court cases that will collapse.
I get the issue about coming forward and risking being hung out to dry, but, if people don’t won’t come forward for this, we’re truly screwed. Shooters will become more emboldened, we’ll finally have ourself a slice of USA style shootings. I predict a school shooting within a decade of this foolishness if this isn’t dealt with properly. We accept guns as a norm, we’re done for. People here can’t drive automatic cars on a straight road; if we don’t curb gun culture and ownership it’s a one way ticket to ‘any other Caribbean island riddled with crime’.
Remember the young man, who had been a crown court witness, that was murdered on 7 mile beach in 2022. Is it any wonder people are afraid to come forward and give evidence. No financial reward is worth risking your or your families lifes. I completely understand the moral dilemma of what is the right thing to do but practically very few people want to be looking over their shoulder forever.
So who we gonna TRUST to tell?
Surely not the jokers in West Bay Station, or CID, or the Community Policing jokers?!
Witness Protection from gang reprisals?!RIP
We cant even get proper burglaries investigated.
Hundreds of people at the stadium, including folks that knew the shooter.
Ask Mac, Kenny, Seymour or Sanders…. They’ll know their district gang members .
Yeah, testify in court and reveal you and your family’s identity only to be put in witness protection. Oh here’s 250k that will last a few years. Then the shooter will be out in less than 15 years.
Hit the nail on the head. It’s just not worth it. That money can’t buy you anything not even a house and the suspects will probably put a hit out on you. I don’t know anything but if I did I wouldn’t come forward either.
Caymanians can get UK passport so that’s no excuse. Take your money give evidence over zoom and enjoy your retirement in the country side of the UK.
So much for the “Proud” and “Entitled” ones huh …
Breathalyzed John John yet?
No. It seems we may be corrupt, even in our organs of government falling under the direct supervision of the Governor. Can someone please explain?
The Governor is currently on a 4 year holiday in the Cayman Islands. In the mean time if your enquiry is urgent please forward your concerns to the SIPl Commission who will spring into action.
No. Too busy thinking about maybe, perhaps, possibly, investigating certain cabinet status grants, maybe.
There is so much entitlement, it MUST have been the lightpole’s fault.
yawn…why bother if the locals at risk ain’t going to help….