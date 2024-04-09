Police issue alert about man wanted for assault

Patrick Campbell Jr

(CNS): The RCIPS is asking the public to help them track down Patrick Campbell (18), a resident of North Side who is wanted in relation to a serious assault. Campbell has a dark brown complexion and black hair. He is about 5’6” tall and slim. Members of the public should not approach Campbell if they see him but should call 911 immediately and provide as much detail as possible about his location or the direction and method of travel if he is on the move.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or through the app.