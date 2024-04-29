One woman among 21 new fire service recruits

New firefighters at the passing out ceremony

(CNS): After several years of recruitment problems and staff shortages at the Cayman Islands Fire Service, 21 Caymanian recruits have completed 26 weeks of basic training. Officials said the increase in the number of fire officers was long-awaited and necessary. Last year, Cabinet approved a budget allocation to cover the cost of training a new group to meet rising demands for fire and rescue services in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The training began in October and covered comprehensive international fire and rescue procedures involving various levels of assessments to determine, among other things, the recruits’ problem-solving skills, physical fitness and endurance. Officials said the 22 additional firefighters will support the maintenance of safe systems of work and provide tactical commanders with greater capacity to manage diverse emergencies effectively.

Chief Fire Officer Randy Rankin welcomed the new firefighters to the service at a passing out ceremony on Thursday, 25 April, at the Lions Centre. “Throughout the training process, they demonstrated resilience and dedication to the journey ahead,” he said. “I wish to assure the public that we will conduct ongoing training and assessments to ensure our firefighters are trained in industry fire and rescue standards and practices to guarantee the safety of our community.”

Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner said the new recruits would play a crucial role in the community — saving lives, promoting awareness and inspiring future generations of firefighters. “Each time you wear your uniform and answer the call of duty, remember the trust and faith the Cayman Islands population places in you,” she said at the passing out ceremony last week.