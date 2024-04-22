Numbers shop killers get 10 and 14 years jail time

Justin Kyle Jackson (left) and Eric Brian Williams Soto, accompanied by prison guards (and the court), visit the scene of the crime during the murder trial

(CNS): Justin Kyle Jackson (24) will serve 14 years and one month in prison while Eric Williams Soto (23) will serve ten years for the manslaughter of retired prison officer Harry Elliott and the possession of a loaded illegal gun during a botched robbery at a numbers shop, run by an ex-cop, on School Road in April 2022. Jackson received a lengthier sentence due to his previous convictions and a separate conviction for the possession of another unlicensed firearm.

Both men appeared in court via video link on Friday for their final sentence hearing, during which Justice Cheryll Richards outlined the reasons for the prison terms she imposed on each of the men. In her ruling, Richards explained how she had calculated the sentences based on the guidelines, the details of the crime, the defendants’ own circumstances, and the aggravating and mitigating factors.

Justice Richards said that the case was a tragedy that could have been avoided for Elliott’s family as well as the two defendants had they obeyed the rule of law. She said she had started her sentencing exercise at twelve years, but she then considered a number of aggravating factors about the case, including the fact that Jackson had fired a gun in a very small room where with several people inside.

Jackson was also on parole for another violent crime when he killed Elliott in the robbery gone wrong; a social inquiry report found that he was at high risk of re-offending and “extorting cash from numbers shops was a routine occupation” for him, the judge noted as she increased his sentence to 15 years and nine months.

But she then took several mitigating circumstances into account, including the fact that Jackson had admitted manslaughter soon after his arrest on the basis that he had accidentally fired the gun and had never meant to shoot anyone. However, that was rejected by the crown, which took the case to trial on a murder charge only to have the jury find it was manslaughter. Jackson was also said to have mental health issues that have only recently been diagnosed, as well as developmental problems.

As a result of these factors, she reduced the sentence by around one-third, bringing it down to eleven years and nine months. She also handed down a ten-year mandatory term for the possession of the gun used to kill Elliott, which has never been recovered as Jackson claimed he gave it back to the third man involved in the crime. The judge said that time should run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence.

But Jackson was also facing a separate conviction for the possession of a gun. Just days after Elliott was killed, while Jackson was wanted by the police, they had picked up information he was in West Bay in a white car and went in pursuit. During the chase, Jackson crashed the car and fled on foot, leaving a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun behind.

He admitted to possession of that gun some days later when he handed himself in to the police. His attorney, Sallie Bennett-Jenkins, had said that he had the gun because the day before he was caught by the police, Caine Thomas, the man said to have been the getaway driver who provided a different gun for the tragic botched robbery, had been murdered.

Bennett-Jenkins had argued that the crimes were connected, which meant that the judge could run the statutory minimum sentence in relation to possession of the second gun concurrently with his sentence for the manslaughter conviction. However, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Candia James had argued that it was a different crime, despite being close in time and with some similarities.

The judge found that while there were connections, it was a separate crime and worrying that within days of committing the gambling shop killing, he was able to get his hands on another firearm so quickly. She said, “He was in possession of two separate firearms in the space of four days” because he “was so connected to guns”.

But because of concerns about the totality of the sentence and the importance of not handing down a disproportionately long time, destroying any hope of a future for Jackson, she ordered that 28 months of the seven-year mandatory sentence run consecutively to the manslaughter conviction and the remainder concurrently. As a result, Jackson is now facing a prison term of 14 years and one month.

For Soto, after starting with a sentence of twelve years, given his lesser role, his previous good character and a number of other factors, she reduced his time for the manslaughter to ten years with another ten-year mandatory sentence for the weapon used in the robbery to run concurrently, leaving him facing ten years in jail.