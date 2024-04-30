NRA predicts 57% more traffic at Grand Harbour by 2036

Traffic congestion from Red Bay Roundabout towards Grand Harbour (from the NRA report)

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is predicting that within the next eight years, the traffic at the Grand Harbour Roundabout will have increased by more than 28,000 cars every day, which is a 57% hike in volume. In a proposed road improvement plan examining the corridor between the CUC Roundabout by Kings Sports Centre to the Tomlinson Roundabout in Prospect, the NRA noted a catalogue of problems, such as the current heavy traffic, poorly operating intersections and bad driving on the roundabouts, all of which are set to get far worse as the sheer weight of traffic grows.

As a result, the government authority has developed several proposals for short-term solutions to the relentless congestion at Grand Cayman’s most challenging traffic hotspot. These include redesigning the four roundabouts along the corridor, introducing traffic signals, changing and restricting exits, adding pedestrian crossings and rolling out dedicated direction lanes.

According to the report, CUC Roundabout to Tomlinson Roundabout Corridor Multimodal Improvement Plan, a flyover for the area, which is one of the narrowest points on Grand Cayman and offers little room for manoeuvre, has been ruled out due to “geometric constraints, construction impacts, and costs”.

The study examines each of the roundabouts, considers their current conditions and offers several proposals to improve them. It also assesses the impact the changes are likely to have at each roundabout and the knock-on effect on traffic in the surrounding area. It anticipates the impact of other road projects currently underway or due to start, including the full build-out of the controversial East-West Arterial Road extension and other new roads.

The NRA is seeking public input on the plan and the proposals to allow stakeholders to have their say before the decision is made on which options the authority will recommend to the ministry responsible for roads. Once that decision is made, the NRA will carry out an awareness campaign.

“To implement any of the alternatives discussed in this plan, the NRA will launch a public outreach campaign to educate drivers on changing traffic patterns, including new lane configurations and signal operations. Public outreach will be integral to improve safety and traffic flow throughout the study corridor,” the report stated.

The NRA also noted the need for other policy ideas to address the major traffic problems faced by Grand Cayman’s drivers, as it is clear that building more and more roads is not the solution. The authority said other policy recommendations can be paired with roadway improvements to help alleviate the heavy congestion observed today.

The NRA has suggested locating more employment in Bodden Town and East End, integrating mixed-use spaces that contain residential and commercial land use with transit service and pedestrian facilities, disincentivize car ownership through import regulations or the provision of an attractive public transport system, encourage telecommuting or home-working and improve sidewalks and bike lanes.