Noisy developer served with abatement notice

Nighttime construction at Dolphin Point

(CNS): Months after residents in the area began complaining about the frequent, noisy, early morning construction work going on at a luxury condo development site in North West Point in West Bay, the Department of Environmental Health has finally issued the developer with an abatement notice. There had been some confusion about who can address the round-the-clock work that goes on at many construction sites in residential areas, especially around the coastline, where every piece of land is disappearing under concrete, but it appears the DEH does have the power to tackle the growing problem.

Following a release from the DEH last month about noise levels that breach the law, a resident in North West Point persisted with her complaints and the department has now confirmed it has issued the notice. Although officials at the department had originally dismissed the residents’ ongoing complaints, things changed last week.

The developer sent a notification to some homeowners in the area that they would once again be working in the early morning hours of 18 April using noisy equipment and large floodlights. But this time, officials from the DEH attended the site at 5:00am that day and “conducted an early morning operation to gather empirical evidence regarding the noise nuisance derived from construction activities”.

The DEH notified one of the residents who had written to complain about the issue, as reported on CNS last month, that the department had served the developers an abatement notice. “One stipulation in the notice is that operations which produce noise should not commence before 7:00am. The developers have communicated that they will comply with the notice.”