McField angry as UPM ignores boundary report

Acting Governor Franz Manderson receives the EBC Report from Chair Dr Lisa Handley in August 2023. Looking on (L-R) are Commission members Steve McField and Adriannie Webb, joined by Acting DG Stran Bodden

(CNS): More than eight months after the 2023 Electoral Boundary Commission handed over its report on a revised election landscape, local attorney Steve McField is enraged that the Cayman Islands Government has failed to deal with it. McField and his fellow commissioners, EBC Chairperson Dr Lisa Handley and Adriannie Webb, worked for several months on the report, consulting with the public and trying to find a way to balance the challenges of growing voter numbers in Bodden Town and retaining historic district boundaries.

It is now less than one year before Cayman will go to the polls, and the election campaign is expected to officially begin in February 2025. However, the current administration has not yet responded to the report or outlined which of the commission’s recommended options it will implement to tackle the significant imbalance that now exists across the constituencies, which will need to be addressed before the 2025 General Election to ensure a fair vote.

The lack of response has fuelled the anger of McField. When he called into Radio Cayman’s talk show, For the Record, last week, it said it was “very disgusting” that the report was still sitting with the CIG with “no word… and no debate” about the EBC’s findings and whether or not the government intends to accept the recommendations. He took aim at the administration’s overall lack of planning or policies, which he described as “dysfunctional”.

“You cannot have an Electoral Boundary Commission give a report and… then it just sits there and nobody, not an MP or a member of Cabinet or anybody, has said… let us look at this report,” he said.

The latest register of electors published on 1 April lists 23,470 voters, slightly less than the 23,496 on the list last summer when the EBC reviewed the constituencies. Bodden Town East remains the largest constituency across the country with 1,654 registered voters, while Cayman Brac East is the smallest with just 468 voters — an illustration of the major differences that cannot be addressed because of the constitutional requirement for the Sister Islands to have two MPs regardless of the number of voters.

There are problems on Grand Cayman, too. East End, the smallest constituency on Grand Cayman, has just 754 voters, which is fewer than half the number in its neighbouring constituency of BTE. Even within the district of Bodden Town, there are notable differences, as Savannah currently has 1,470 voters. In the district of West Bay, there are 1,190 voters currently registered in WB Central, which is 355 voters fewer than in WB South.

There are at least 5,500 people with the right to vote who have not yet registered, which means the voter numbers will increase before the election. And as the population grows and more people become eligible to vote, the discrepancies between the constituencies will increase, as will the number of constituents that MPs are representing.

This means the electoral landscape becomes less and less democratic for those voters and residents in bigger constituencies as their vote becomes less influential compared to their neighbours in smaller seats.

The report has recommended numerous changes to create four supersized districts in Bodden Town and tweaked the constituency boundaries within most of the traditional districts to create equitable-sized seats within them. However, even if those recommendations are adopted, there will be a 22% difference between the four seats in Bodden Town and the six in George Town.

The commission also suggested using numerals to label the new constituencies rather than the geographical area of the district, so George Town North would become George Town 1.