Man sustains serious stab wound in George Town bar

(CNS): An unidentified man sustained a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound in the early hours of Friday morning, police have said. The RCIPS is now investigating what happened before the wounded man turned up at an undisclosed business establishment on Eastern Avenue, injured and looking for help, at around 3am. The man was said to have been stabbed at a nearby bar, though again, police did not reveal the name of the bar.

The police and emergency services responded to a 911 call, and the man was transported to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Despite the lack of information about the location, the police are asking any witnesses who may have seen someone being stabbed at one of the bars on Eastern Avenue sometime before 3am to come forward.

Anyone with information can call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.