Man charged with GBH after fight at Camana Bay

Patrick Campbell Jr

(CNS): An 18-year-old resident of North Side has now been formally charged with assault GBH in relation to a fight that took place on Market Street in Camana Bay on Saturday, 16 March. Patrick Campbell is accused of chopping the victim, who is said to have been known to him. He was due to appear in summary court on Monday. Campbell was arrested last week after police had put out an alert asking for the public’s assistance in tracking him down.