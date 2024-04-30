Man charged over gun while on early release

(CNS): A 32-year-old man from Bodden Town was remanded in custody after being charged with a catalogue of offences, including possession of an illegal gun, following a police chase last Tuesday, 23 April, in South Sound. The man, who was on licensed early release, had attempted to avoid a police vehicle checkpoint along South Sound Road. He did not stop when the police signalled him to do so and drove off at a dangerously high speed towards George Town.

The police initially followed the car at a safe speed and distance but stopped after a safety assessment. They lost sight of the vehicle but continued driving toward George Town. As the officers approached Lakefront Drive, near Caribbean Paradise condos, they came across the vehicle, which had crashed into a wooden pole.

The officers saw the driver fleeing the car and went to apprehend him, but he struggled with an officer and managed to escape the scene.

The police searched the vehicle and found a handgun, a loaded magazine and live rounds of ammunition alongside a quantity of ganja and drug utensils.

Later the same day, the suspect surrendered to custody. He has since been charged with ten offences, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, two counts of possession of ammunition, possession of ganja with intent to supply and other drug-related offences. He was also charged with dangerous driving and other driving offences.

The man, who has not been named, was remanded in custody until 14 May due to the violation of his early conditional release order.