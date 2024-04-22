GT roadworks spill over into Monday traffic chaos
(CNS): A late concrete delivery created challenges for drivers around Central George Town on Monday morning after roadworks on the capital’s revamp spilled over from the weekend until noon. The road closures, including the junction of Edward Street and Fort Street, were scheduled to end on Sunday, but the necessary concrete did not arrive until Monday, a release from the Ministry of Infrastructure said.
The Central Business District Enhancement Project is a major infrastructure project under the George Town Revitalization Initiative that will improve the pedestrian experience, enhance the streetscape and create a more vibrant and sustainable George Town, the release said.
However, the project has been ongoing for several years but has so far made little significant impact.
Anything new here? No! ALL Cayman Islands Government projects and activities are:
1. poorly managed;
2. take longer than usual;
3. grossly overbudget;
4. still inadequate after “completion”, thus requiring second or third attempts to correct.
It s already a very poorly managed operation and extremely slow. Lost count of the number of times I go past that site and see the backhoe driver sitting on his motionless machine looking at his phone.
GT is a total mess right now
Their time would be better spent dealing with the princess who thinks he’s entitled to park his truck in the middle of the street every day.
Pissing away that surplus one stupid project at a time.
there is no surplus. just creative accounting.
The traffic jams will continue until morale improves.
First world countries work at night when its cooler and safer for the workers.