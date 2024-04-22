GT roadworks spill over into Monday traffic chaos

Roadworks in Central George Town on Monday

(CNS): A late concrete delivery created challenges for drivers around Central George Town on Monday morning after roadworks on the capital’s revamp spilled over from the weekend until noon. The road closures, including the junction of Edward Street and Fort Street, were scheduled to end on Sunday, but the necessary concrete did not arrive until Monday, a release from the Ministry of Infrastructure said.

The Central Business District Enhancement Project is a major infrastructure project under the George Town Revitalization Initiative that will improve the pedestrian experience, enhance the streetscape and create a more vibrant and sustainable George Town, the release said.

However, the project has been ongoing for several years but has so far made little significant impact.