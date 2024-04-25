GT man accused of stealing restaurant tip jar
(CNS): Police arrested a 27-year-old man from George Town at the weekend on suspicion of theft from a vehicle regarding an incident where items were taken from a car that was parked outside a restaurant on Shedden Road in the heart of George Town on Saturday evening. He is also accused of taking the tip jar from inside the same restaurant. The RCIPS said the man was also being investigated in relation to a number of other similar incidents.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid