Growth in WPs undermining economic growth
(CNS): Recent revelations from the 2023 Fall Labour Force Survey about the size of the workforce and the increase in local unemployment to over 5% from just over 3% last year while work permit numbers remain high raise questions about the health and sustainability of Cayman’s economy. Last year, the economy grew by about 4% and the inflation rate also averaged around 4%. But the population has grown by nearly 5% and the number of work permit holders by 11%, suggesting that productivity is falling.
Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart believes the labour market is growing much faster than the overall economy, so the work is being done by more people, many of them imported workers. This means the standard of living is falling because it is taking more people to generate less wealth, which is being spread among a greater number of people.
“The numbers are showing that something is going on,” McTaggart said when he appeared on Radio Cayman’s For the Record last week. “I don’t know what it is, but something is happening because these things are diverging and we are getting a far larger increase in the working population than the economic growth should warrant.”
According to the most recent Labour Force Survey published last week, the estimated population in Cayman at the end of last year was as much as 85,000; the workforce stands at over 60,500 people, and as of March, there were almost 37,000 expatriate workers in Cayman on permits.
Deputy Opposition Leader Joey Hew said he was concerned about the lack of information the government has about Caymanians in the workforce and the enforcement of work permit laws. He said the failure of the minimum wage to keep pace with inflation is fuelling the number of permits, and better gatekeeping is required.
He added that “we don’t want to shut the gates, but we have to do a better job of ensuring that those who are coming in to work in our country” are receiving the salary and doing the work they were told they would be.
The rising local unemployment rate is happening even as more jobs are being created. With over 1,400 Caymanians now available and looking for work but unemployed, the government faces the problem of a record number of permit holders, many of whom are employed in low-salary positions.
Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour has not commented on the labour report, which was released more than five days ago, nor has he commented on his plans in relation to the minimum wage report, which was handed over to Cabinet in October last year. That report by the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee, which was not made public until March, recommended a 46% increase in the mandated minimum wage from $6 per hour to CI$8.75.
Seymour has not said when or if he will be implementing the increase. Openly conflicted on the issue as an employer of minimum wage employees at his own airport baggage handling company, the labour minister has previously said he does not believe that increasing the minimum wage would help Caymanians because only a handful of local people are working at that level. He said that raising the basic national wage would be “financially crippling” for Caymanians, especially those who employ domestic help.
While relationships in Cabinet are said to be less contentious since Wayne Panton was ousted as premier last October, it is understood that disagreements on policy issues remain. The UPM appears unable to reach any kind of consensus on a range of pressing issues, such as the minimum wage, housing and transport policies.
While morally i fully agree that minimum wage should be increased. In reality it will never, and it simply cannot ever, be increased. Two main reasons:
1. We import foreign workers.
2. Foreign workers have ~0 rights here.
Quick break down:
1. Yes – $4 is peanuts. But, look at the followings:
Philippines minimum wage – US $6 – 11 a DAY
Jamaica minimum wage – US$19 a DAY
*Just google xxx minimum wage*
Cayman wage for 8 hours of work:
$4 x 8 hours = CI$32 (or $38.42 USD).
6X higher than the Philippines and 2x Jamaica.
There will always be immigrant workers looking to move here for these wages. While $4 is nothing for people trying to create a life here, it is life changing amounts of money for foreign workers. I personally know immigrants who have built houses in their home country and sent kids to private schools on security guard salary.
2. The only people who have rights here to cause change are Caymanians. Caymanians must own businesses (majority split for T&B). Caymanians wont cause change because it doesn’t impact them.
End of story.
The race to the bottom has well and truly begun, perpetuated by the arrival of those 20 to 30 years ago from Canada and the USA that have done nothing but exploit cheap labour on mass in their restaurants, their construction companies, their architectural firms and so on.
People blame Caymanians when what they actually mean is the new ones from places like the USA, South Africa, Canada etc that don’t believe in a good and just society but only use these Islands to generate as much wealth, as quickly as possible so they can build their safe space back in their real homeland whilst reminding everyone how Caymanian they are and how they survived Ivan.
Say what you want about Jamaicans and Filipinos, different set of problems entirely but ask yourself who is importing cheap labour on a scale that can actually impact the figures and it is white, recent Caymanians that employ their own in the high end spots, and import 1000s of cheap workers knowing there are millions more where they came from.
Remember when Caymanians used to actually pay a decent wage and any Caymanian could survive and buy a house without issue (or at least it seemed that way)? Yep, that basically stalled and started going downhill about, go figure, a generation ago.
We let the fox into the hen house and blamed Jamaicans. Typical.
We are importing poverty, but that is because it serves MLAs’ cynical interests to do so. Genuine local unemployment is however, in effect, a myth. There seem to be four substantive problems:
1. MINIMUM WAGE
The minimum wage is criminally low. This is entirely in the hands of Caymanian politicians. Increase the minimum wage to the USD 20 / KYD 16.60 which California recently introduced for fast food workers (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/california-fast-food-20-minimum-wage-law-prices), and stop importing poverty (and crime). Obviously, there would be fewer kick-backs from developers for MLAs feasting at the trough though, so that won’t happen… (see Wendy’s superb editorial: https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/09/donkeys-developers-and-deaf-ears).
2. WELFARE / WOTE-BUYING
NAU provides up to KYD 4,450/month, or USD 5,340. That’s USD 64,080 per year. Assuming 5 weeks holiday a year, plus public holidays, that leaves about 46 weeks a year. if each of those is a 40 hour week, the “hourly wage” for NAU recipients is just under USD 35/hour. Why bother working? (https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/03/nau-offers-more-resources-under-new-policies). MLAs are deliberately buying votes using public money: at its heart, that’s what a welfare state does (at great cost to the productivity and moral character of its recipients).
3. INCLINATION
There are 15,439 Jamaican work permit holders, (42% of the total), and 6,219 Filipinos. Almost all are doing service sector and/or outdoor jobs which Caymanians decline to do. (https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/03/number-of-work-permit-holders-reaches-new-record). This is however largely an entirely reasonable attitude, given the appalling minimum wage, and the availability of NAU handouts noted above.
4. EDUCATION
Caymanians simply aren’t qualified for many jobs:
https://caymannewsservice.com/2024/04/education-data-report-reflects-poor-school-results/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2023/05/report-shows-school-leaver-results-drop-from-peak/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2022/04/almost-60-of-year-11-students-miss-2021-exam-targets.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2019/09/school-standards-gap/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/12/2018-year-11-exam-results/
https://caymannewsservice.com/2017/05/education-results-fall-in-2016-data-report/
https://www.caymancompass.com/2016/01/21/barlow-education-versus-protection
https://barlowscayman.blogspot.com/2015/05/caymans-entitlement-culture.html
Have I missed anything?
Stop generalizing! The qualified Caymanians that work hard, suffer because of the status quo.
Is #2 true?
waffle from everybody.
this is what happens when you have no plan and ppm did nothing when they were in power and and now offering no solutions.
welcome to wonderland.
ppm haven’t been in power for four years, this is all dwayne
“The numbers are showing that something is going on,”…..????
do-nothing-ppm are the future!!!!!………zzzzzzzzzzzz
welcome to wonderland.