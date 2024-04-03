Ganja smuggling suspects bailed after being charged

Suspected ganja recovered by the RCIPS on 26 March 2024

(CNS): Three men who were arrested last week after a drug bust at a residential compound in the industrial area have been released on bail after they were charged with possession of ganja with intent to supply. One of the men, a 57-year-old resident of George Town, has also been charged with possession of criminal property in relation to the cash that was seized during the arrest.

He and two Bodden Town men, aged 28 and 29, appeared in court yesterday. They were bailed to return later this month.

Police said at the time of the men’s arrest that they had seized around 450lbs of ganja during the bust.