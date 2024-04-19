Ex-NHDT chair acquitted in soil scandal case
(CNS): After deliberating for more than eight hours over a two-day period, a jury of six women and one man found Geoffry William Ebanks not guilty of two corruption charges in relation to material cleared from the National Housing and Development Trust site in North Side that he directed to his own land and used as fill. He was acquitted on Thursday of both counts — breach of trust and conflict of interest — following a two-week trial during which the jury heard that Ebanks had directed the material to his land but said he had done so to help the project stay on track.
When he gave evidence to the court on his own behalf, Ebanks claimed that truck drivers had told him that Beacon Farms was full after just two days of deliveries. The NHDT board, which Ebanks chaired, had decided to send the cleared material to the 65-acre rehabilitation facility in the district.
However, he had told the court that because he thought the farm could not handle any more fill, he directed what could have been around 100 truckloads of the material, including soil, rock and green waste, to his own and his father’s land. He then paid another truck driver thousands of dollars to spread that fill across his own land.
Ebanks said he had informed NHDT Director Julio Ramos that he was taking the material, but he had not formally told the rest of the board because he believed they were aware of what was going on.
The court had also heard during the trial that the heavy equipment operator who spread that material was Johnny Ebanks, the father of Planning Minister Jay Ebanks, who is responsible for the NHDT. Johnny Ebanks had also worked for the Housing Trust for several days driving one of the trucks that was removing the waste from the site before some other members of the board pointed out that this looked bad.
This is embarrassing…
Of course. 🙄
Remarkable.
Hip Hip Hooray! True justice Cayman style.
Does anyone know why the National Housing and Development Trust thinks it necessary to strip all new housing development sites bare of trees and soil before building houses on the site?
Well, he is now qualified to sit on bigger and more important boards.
Were the jury members properly advised the market value of 100 dump truck loads of this structural-grade aggregate? Each dump truck carries roughly 16.5 cubic yards weighing 3000 lbs per yard. Each yard of 3 to 4 inch costs about KYD$30, so 16.5 x 100 x $30 = KYD$49,500. Is he going to pay that back?
Acquitted of theft. Only in Cayman.
When the local population (ie jurors) just accept corruption as a way of life, we are in real trouble and each person then just takes for themselves. Caymankind at its best.
The latest in a litany of failed court cases by the Anti Corruption Unit. One has to ponder why the aged leader has been allowed to remain in post managing a department of expats, plagued with incompetence and lethargy collecting a wage for producing absolutely nothing. Time to go bobo!
Endemic corruption prevails as always. The defence boils down to “I didn’t know it was wrong”
I may try that excuse if I ever get done for something “Sorry, I didn’t know drink driving was wrong”. I suspect you need low friends in high places for that to stick though.
If anybody doubts these Islands are absolutely rampant with corruption (bizarrely in small jurisdictions like Cayman it’s excused due to the size), go and search assets.publishing.service.gov.uk for the Governors reports back to the UK for the last 70 years, read them and nearly every single one contains some element or mention of clear corruption by our bent politicians.
Almost soiled myself when I heard this. So where are our 60 loads now?
Unbelievable! I do not wish ill on people but I cant believe the jury acquitted him that I felt was an open and shut case of corruption. No justice served here. Things that make you go hmmmm
Will the 60 plus truck loads of fill and debris be replaced elsewhere as the original plan called for. It was going to a Charitable/non profit Organisation?
FREE GEOFFRY and JEFF Webb!
This is Cayman only certain people are viewed as criminals and law breakers.
As a country we either do not understand the principles relating to conflicts of interests, pecuniary interests, abuse of public office and corruption unless it involves characters and politicians like Big Mac or his disciples. If we did many people including senior civil servants and MLA’s would be charged and convicted for the roles they play in breaking the rules and the overt corruption.
Additionally, it appears that the DPP’s office are incompetent and cannot make a compelling case to secure a conviction in these high profile matters.