Ex-customs officer’s appeal on drug conviction fails

David Lobo

(CNS): Former customs officer David Lobo (39) must continue to serve a 16-year prison sentence after his appeal against a 2019 conviction for importing almost two kilos of cocaine was rejected on Thursday. In January 2019, Lobo was found guilty of smuggling the drug into the Cayman Islands in liquid form, in condoms and swallowed by drug mules. While others involved in the conspiracy admitted their part and gave evidence against him, Lobo denied the charges.

However, telephone messages and the evidence of his co-conspirators indicated that Lobo was not only guilty but also seen by the trial judge as the main protagonist in the criminal venture, which led to his lengthy jail term.

In April 2021, an affidavit sworn by Lesme Romualdo Perez Ruiz, a Colombian national and one of the co-conspirators who had given evidence against Lobo at trial, turned up at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recanting that evidence. The statement had been sworn almost a year earlier and had been witnessed by the prison chaplain, Cathy Gomez.

In it, Ruiz claimed that the evidence he gave against Lobo was false and that the ex-customs officer knew nothing about the cocaine. Ruiz said he and Lobo were doing business in relation to the importation of Colombian artefacts, but the cocaine smuggling was on him and not Lobo.

He stated that he gave evidence against Lobo because he had been told by Patrick Moran, the director of public prosecutions at the time, that he would serve a very long jail sentence unless he gave evidence against Lobo, and if he testified, he would get a 75% discount on his sentence.

Ruis claimed Moran had visited him at the prison. On another occasion, he had been taken to an office somewhere in George Town, where his lawyer at the time was also present. However, investigations into the origins of the affidavit, its authenticity and the truth of the content led prosecutors to believe the statement was a fabrication. Both Moran and Ruiz’s attorney, Alex Davis, denied the meetings ever took place and there was no record at the prison of Moran ever going there to meet Ruiz.

Scott Wainwright, who represented the crown during Lobo’s appeal, said that, according to the evidence, Ruiz had named Lobo as part of the gang when he was arrested and long before the alleged meetings with Moran. He also noted that the evidence against Lobo, especially telephone messages and his presence at the apartment when the drug was being ‘cooked’ into a powder, was telling.

The appeal court found that the affidavit was “incapable of belief”, especially given the weight of evidence against Lobo. The senior judges said there was no evidence as to how the affidavit came about or why the date on it was almost a year before its arrival at the ODPP. They found the statement was “wholly incredible” and contained obvious untruths.

The appeal court therefore found that Lobo’s conviction was safe and dismissed the appeal.