ESO prepares to begin labour and quality of life surveys
(CNS): The Spring Labour Force Survey (LFS) and the Quality of Life Survey (QLS) conducted by the Economics and Statistics Office will begin on Sunday, 28 April, and the ESO is urging people to take part as the Cayman Islands continues the quest to improve data collection. The LFS seeks information on employed and unemployed people here as well as those who are not in the labour force. The newer QLS aims to gather data on life satisfaction, the sense of well-being, financial security, economic outlook, loneliness, social inclusion, a sense of belonging to the local community and perceived health.
The launch of the 2025 spring surveys comes in the wake of the results of last October’s LFS, which revealed an increase in the unemployment rate among Caymanians to over 5% amidst a significant increase in the number of people actually in work. The labour force itself has reached a record high of more than 60,500 people over the age of 15 who are either in work or looking for a job. Some 58,500 people have a job.
As the ESO embarks on the next LFS and this newer survey about quality of life, officials sought to reassure members of the public who will be selected to take part that the data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Act. Individual data will not be published or used outside the ESO and is exempt from freedom of information requests.
Trained interviewers with ESO ID cards will administer the survey to approximately 2,000 randomly selected households. The ESO thanks the households who have already participated in previous surveys and is asking for support in this upcoming Spring 2024 survey.
For more information on any aspect of the survey or results of previous surveys, contact the ESO at 516-3329, 949-0940, or visit www.eso.ky.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
in these modern times, tell me why they can’t send out out the survey digitally and have 5,000+ people respond?
Busy work.
Let us say 2% of that 5% are those in any society who do not wish to make themselves useful. I worry about the remaining 3% being given a fair opportunity to secure employment without bias, and earning a salary that does not require them to visit NAU to make ends meet.
Honorable Seymour our labor minister has all under control.
These surveys are just excuses by the government to hire more people. Hell what do they need a stupid survey to see that people are struggling; cost of food, fuel, utilities, housing, insurances are all thru the roof; you have the buy a work permit people running all over the island contracting yet no government agency does a dam thing about it. Crime and traffic offenses are rampant but nothing is being done (except to take a pledge). So why waste our time with this? Just more bullsh&%
“the ESO is urging people to take part “, yeah, that’s a no from me, dawg. The last time around, I didn’t trust the people who came to my house. If you insist, I will resist.
Caymanian employment is up to 5%, plus we have a little over a thousand young people graduating from high schools in June. Add them to the above percentage. This is serious.
Surely you can’t be serious.
22/04/2024 at 10:18pm: And why would be I be joking? Is there a reason to jest? Many young people want to work. Many wish to continue their education but cannot for a myriad reasons. It is sad they have to contend with people who write them off from the get-go. It is easier to bash than help, eh?!
Graduating with no skills. Struggling with basic literacy. An outrage.
To 22/04/2024 at 10:36pm: People love to generalize. For your information, not all graduating students struggle with basic literacy. I volunteer, and in the process have met several young people who are neither illiterate nor looking for a meal ticket.
Sound like the qualifications of our elected representatives.