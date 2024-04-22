ESO prepares to begin labour and quality of life surveys

(CNS): The Spring Labour Force Survey (LFS) and the Quality of Life Survey (QLS) conducted by the Economics and Statistics Office will begin on Sunday, 28 April, and the ESO is urging people to take part as the Cayman Islands continues the quest to improve data collection. The LFS seeks information on employed and unemployed people here as well as those who are not in the labour force. The newer QLS aims to gather data on life satisfaction, the sense of well-being, financial security, economic outlook, loneliness, social inclusion, a sense of belonging to the local community and perceived health.

The launch of the 2025 spring surveys comes in the wake of the results of last October’s LFS, which revealed an increase in the unemployment rate among Caymanians to over 5% amidst a significant increase in the number of people actually in work. The labour force itself has reached a record high of more than 60,500 people over the age of 15 who are either in work or looking for a job. Some 58,500 people have a job.

As the ESO embarks on the next LFS and this newer survey about quality of life, officials sought to reassure members of the public who will be selected to take part that the data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Act. Individual data will not be published or used outside the ESO and is exempt from freedom of information requests.

Trained interviewers with ESO ID cards will administer the survey to approximately 2,000 randomly selected households. The ESO thanks the households who have already participated in previous surveys and is asking for support in this upcoming Spring 2024 survey.