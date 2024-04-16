CUC will battle in court to keep solar secrets

Solar panels outside CUC offices

(CNS): Officials at the Caribbean Utilities Company have told CNS that their decision to challenge the release of two reports that CUC prepared for OfReg relating to the bidding process for future power generation is to protect “commercially sensitive information” that could help competitors in any future bids.

The company also said it was in the best interest of the public that these details remain under wraps. In the face of criticisms over its rates and protected profits, its closeness to the regulator and the way it is controlling access to the grid for domestic green energy, CUC is trying to convince customers that it is seeking to cut light bills and embrace renewables.

Explaining why CUC does not want the reports released after the Ombudsman directed OfReg to release them last month, a spokesperson for the company told CNS that CUC will be taking part in the competitive bidding process for a 23MW solar farm in the coming months. The reports contain information that could help competing bidders gain an unfair advantage over CUC in that process.

“Whilst CUC is, of course, concerned to protect the commercial sensitivity of that information, it is also in the best interests of consumers that the bidding process is truly competitive and that the bid which ultimately succeeds has not been influenced by such information and truly represents the successful bidder’s best offer,” the company said recently in a short statement.

In a longer statement released on Friday, CUC said it was “fully committed to delivering affordable energy solutions that benefit all of our valued customers by creating substantial reductions in fuel factor costs”. It said the soon-to-be operational 20MW battery storage would facilitate more renewable energy on the grid, which will save customers an estimated US$5 million each year with the fuel efficiency it brings.

“We anticipate that our customers will begin to reap the benefits of this project towards the end of this year,” the power firm stated. “We also recognise that utility scale solar energy will significantly lower the fuel charge for customers. Our projections indicate that utility scale solar energy can be delivered at a cost of 10 cents per kilowatt hour or less, representing a substantial reduction compared to the current average cost of 19 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) with diesel generation.”

CUC said it was “eagerly awaiting” the release of the competitive bid for the utility-scale solar project, and has been since OfReg began planning the bidding process in 2019.

“Unfortunately, our Company cannot implement these reductions in fuel factor costs until utility scale solar is implemented, whether by us or another provider. Should CUC win a bidding opportunity, our primary goal is to reduce the fuel factor cost for customers and subsequently, their monthly bill payments. With utility scale solar, fuel factor costs can be reduced by as much as 50%,” the company stated.

CUC has turned to the courts in an effort to keep the two reports, a Cost of Service Study and an Incremental Distributed Solar Study, secret following the decision by the independent Office of the Ombudsman. In contrast to CUC’s claims, Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone had found that releasing the reports would “enhance effective and fair competition given that one party already seems to have an advantage”.

In her ruling directing the reports’ release, she also raised concerns over the apparent conflict of interest with CUC’s involvement in the shaping of this anticipated bid. However, the company has said that, as the owners of the grid, they are obligated under their licence to be involved and have to be consulted.

The release of the reports is of significant public interest as they would have an impact on this process. One covers the details of why CUC claims it has to limit access to the grid for roof-top solar suppliers. CUC has claimed varying reasons over the years for the limited release of access for CORE and DER customers, which is reflected by the fact that in almost eight years and even with the Bodden Town 5MW solar farm, renewable energy still accounts for only 3% of the power generated on Grand Cayman.

CUC has taken a conflicting position over its support for domestic renewables. It continues to say it supports roof-top solar even as it continues to do battle with the industry association CREA, calling for the government to prioritise utility-scale solar over domestic. It has blamed both CREA and OfReg for the delay in rolling out more renewable energy in Cayman.

CREA had opposed an unsolicited proposal CUC made to the government via OfReg after it purchased land to build a solar farm because of the lack of competition in the sector it would have created.

CUC said that while it appreciated “CREA’s advocacy for procedural integrity” ongoing opposition to such projects impedes the progress of renewable energy adoption. CUC said that as an early member of CREA, it actively participated in collaboration and knowledge-sharing, including presentations at various Caribbean Transitional Energy (CTEC) conferences and CREA meetings.

“We still share similar goals with respect to increasing renewable energy for Grand Cayman and, therefore, would like to publicly ask CREA to engage in a constructive dialogue on how we can work together to make low-cost clean energy accessible to all residents,” CUC said in a statement.