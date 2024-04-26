Crashes increased 11% in 2023 but death toll fell

Scene of a fatal crash in August

(CNS): Fewer people were killed on the roads in the Cayman Islands in 2023 than in 2022, but the number of collisions increased by around 11%, with police recording an average of 61 crashes per week. According to statistics released by the RCIPS this week, nine people died on the roads last year compared to 14 in 2022, and 24 people were seriously injured in 3,196 collisions, the most ever recorded in a single year. Police also recorded a whopping total of 10,716 traffic offences, a 14% increase on the previous year.

At a press conference on Wednesday, where the traffic statistics were revealed along with other crime figures, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said the situation on the roads remained a major issue for the RCIPS. But drivers have to take “responsibility for the carelessness, recklessness and indiscipline we are seeing”, he said, adding that the average of eight crashes every day is “just too many, but it comes down to driver responsibility”.

The RCIPS issued more than 4,600 speeding tickets last year, a 52% rise in prosecutions, which was due to far more targeted and proactive road operations. But Walton warned, “We cannot prosecute our way out of this.” He stressed that the police are working with all stakeholders to improve road safety, including taking part in education and awareness programmes.

In addition to fatalities and serious injuries, 390 people suffered minor injuries in collisions in 2023. The police have said that excessive speed and careless driving remain the main causes of car crashes.

There were 270 arrests for DUI in 2023, a 15% increase from 2022. Around 43% of all the drivers arrested for DUI were at least double the drink-drive limit, and 27% were three times over the new limit. Only 9% were recorded as between that new limit of 0.7 and the old limit of 0.100, suggesting that the decrease in the permitted blood-alcohol level for drivers has made only a slight difference to the figures for this offence.

Speeding was the most common traffic offence, followed by driving an unlicensed vehicle, for which the police issued over 3,000 tickets. More than 600 people were fined for having tinted windows that were too dark, while almost 400 people were caught using a mobile phone while driving.

Crashes and road offences are happening all over Grand Cayman and increasingly on Cayman Brac, where two people were killed on the roads last year and where police issued 181 speeding tickets. Little Cayman remains the last place where crashes and offences are very rare. The only traffic ticket issued on Little Cayman last year was to one driver for DUI.