Court places media gag order on child rapist

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A 34-year-old resident of George Town who was sentenced to thirteen and a half years in jail last week for raping an 11-year-old girl twice in 2022 cannot be identified. Because the man is facing further similar charges, the court is protecting his identity to ensure that the jury at his next trial will not be prejudiced by this conviction.

The man had pretended to be a 14-year-old boy on social media to lure his young victim to befriend him. After months of chatting online with what she thought was a teenage boy who thought her pictures were pretty, the girl realised she was talking to an older man and blocked him.

But the man continued to harass the child, creating new accounts to reach her, and then began to threaten her to force her to meet him. Threatening to tell her friend and family some of the things she had told him when she believed he was a teenage boy, he persuaded the child to meet him at eleven o’clock one night in a commercial parking lot, where he raped the girl. He did it for a second time before the child told anyone what had happened.

Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case, described the man’s conduct as “callous” as she explained the reasons for the sentence of 13 years and six months, which was based on the details of the offence and the man’s circumstances.

She also confirmed that after he has served his jail sentence, the man will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order to prevent him from contacting the victim or any other underage girls except his own child. The man will not be allowed to work with girls under the age of 16, and he must tell police of his physical address and all associated social media profiles for up to a decade after his release.