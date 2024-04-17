Court places media gag order on child rapist
(CNS): A 34-year-old resident of George Town who was sentenced to thirteen and a half years in jail last week for raping an 11-year-old girl twice in 2022 cannot be identified. Because the man is facing further similar charges, the court is protecting his identity to ensure that the jury at his next trial will not be prejudiced by this conviction.
The man had pretended to be a 14-year-old boy on social media to lure his young victim to befriend him. After months of chatting online with what she thought was a teenage boy who thought her pictures were pretty, the girl realised she was talking to an older man and blocked him.
But the man continued to harass the child, creating new accounts to reach her, and then began to threaten her to force her to meet him. Threatening to tell her friend and family some of the things she had told him when she believed he was a teenage boy, he persuaded the child to meet him at eleven o’clock one night in a commercial parking lot, where he raped the girl. He did it for a second time before the child told anyone what had happened.
Justice Cheryll Richards, who presided over the case, described the man’s conduct as “callous” as she explained the reasons for the sentence of 13 years and six months, which was based on the details of the offence and the man’s circumstances.
She also confirmed that after he has served his jail sentence, the man will be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order to prevent him from contacting the victim or any other underage girls except his own child. The man will not be allowed to work with girls under the age of 16, and he must tell police of his physical address and all associated social media profiles for up to a decade after his release.
The documentary, “Unspeakable: Confronting Child Sexual Abuse in the Cayman Islands,” was featured at international conference in 2018.
It was presented by Protection Starts Here multi-agency child abuse prevention project, which is spearheaded by the Cayman Islands Red Cross working in partnership with the Employee Assistance Programme,
the Health Services Authority,
the Ministry of Education,
the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service,
Sands Creative Film Studio, and
the Special Needs Foundation,
with funding support from Hedge Funds Care Cayman Islands.
“Since 2012, the PSH working group has been doing really tremendous things to raise public awareness on the issue of child abuse in general and child sexual abuse specifically”
WHAT happened to the Project which was launched in 2012? What The Project achievements are? What “really tremendous things” are?
It looks like nothing has changed in Cayman when it comes to sexual abuse of children. Worse, the rapist’s “circumstances” are being considered. What in the world would qualify as mitigating circumstances in this case? Have we all lost our minds?
Crazy that they’re upgrading the prison so rapists like this can have AC. Wouldn’t the money be better spent helping low income people without AC?
Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure allowing the death penalty for those convicted of sexually battering children under the age of 12.
In a first for Florida, a Central Florida prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for a man charged with raping a child.
So?
In Cayman they consider the defendant’s mitigating personal circumstances and reduce the sentence by two years.
“The man had 16 previous convictions, none of a similar nature.” WOW, Allelujah! Let’s praise the rapist for not raping children before.
This is Pure Madness.
not strong enough punishment
Upon conclusion of his other trial, name him, show pictures of him and tell us where he resided. Disgusting individual.
Clearly there should also be a supervision order if he is to be allowed to see his child?
I wish they would be so vigilant when it comes to witnesses to gun crimes. Their names are all over the press.
Jury trials in a ‘village’ like the Cayman Islands should be reconsidered. It is highly unlikely that not a single jury member is either related or acquaintant to any case. Or if not, that they aren’t worried about their own life/health or aftermath if they convict the suspect. This is generic speaking, not only on this case. Either get a jury from off island or stop jury trials!
A sex offender registry is so needed. CNS, can you ask CIG why they haven’t done this as yet?