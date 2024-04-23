CINWS grows headcount ahead of busy storm season

CINWS team members Dwayne Leslie, Benjamin Harding and David Thompson

(CNS): In the dynamic field of weather forecasting, adaptability and resiliency are essential for success, according to a release from the Cayman Islands National Weather Service about new recruits that have been added to the growing team of experts. Last year, the service took on several young Caymanian trainees who have been honing their skills in various specialisations. As the country braces for what forecasters predict will be an extremely active hurricane season, the new talent and the promotion of seasoned professionals inject vitality and expertise into the service.

In a release about the recruits, CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said, “With a strengthened workforce and enhanced organisational structure, the weather service is better equipped to provide accurate forecasts, timely warnings, and crucial information to safeguard lives and property in the face of potential storms.”

Newcomers to the service include Dwayne Leslie, Jovaine Leslie, Niya Mothen and Benjamin Harding. The release said that each new team member embodies the spirit of Caymanian excellence and has already found professional success with CINWS.

Dwayne Leslie joined as a Meteorological Observer IV Trainee in December 2022 and recently completed the Aeronautical Meteorological Observer certification from the United Kingdom Met Office College in November 2023, showcasing both his dedication and aptitude for the study of meteorology.

Similarly, Jovaine Leslie demonstrated remarkable potential as a Meteorological Observer IV Trainee in February 2023. He earned his Aeronautical Meteorological Observer certification from the UK Met Office College in November 2023 and attended the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in Barbados in March of this year to undertake the Entry Level Meteorological Technician course, further enriching his expertise.

Niya Mothen was hired as a Meteorological Observer IV Trainee in August 2023 and attended the Entry Level Meteorological Technician course at the Caribbean Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology in Barbados in March 2024, laying the groundwork for her promising career.

As Meteorological Observer IV Trainees, their main responsibility will be to make regular, special meteorological observations for aviation and other weather-related purposes. Their remit also includes sampling upper-level conditions via radiosonde (balloon-attached sensors) release.

The observations form part of the global meteorological dataset used for Numerical Weather Predictions, from which weather forecasts can be made, and also form part of the Cayman Islands climatological record. The accuracy of this data is paramount for safe aviation operations and important to the quality of the output of global weather and climatological models.

Dwayne Leslie, Jovaine Leslie and Niya Mothen will be joining an experienced group of meteorological observers who will share practical knowledge of their day-to-day operations to complement their newly acquired technical knowledge.

Meanwhile, Harding started as a Meteorological Forecaster Trainee in August last year after several internships with CINWS and earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science in the UK. He is currently undertaking the basic instruction package for the meteorologist course at the UK Met Office College. His completion of the course in May 2024 marks a significant milestone in his journey toward becoming a certified weather forecaster.

Harding’s role as a Meteorological Forecaster Trainee involves analysing various meteorological observational data, satellite images and model outputs to generate public forecasts for the Cayman Islands and aviation forecasts for the Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman and the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport in Cayman Brac. The release noted that another aspect of Harding’s duties is providing pilot briefings and conveying forecast information about en-route and destination conditions, which is critical for aviation safety.

Severe weather is a natural occurrence and can be a life-threatening event if not forewarned. The role of a forecaster is to provide that warning to both the public and aviation partners. When there is extreme weather, Harding will assist a senior meteorologist or the chief meteorologist in composing severe weather bulletins and weather notifications.

Communicating the appropriate level of risk to the public, either in written or verbal form via interview, is critical to eliciting the appropriate response that can help reduce damages to properties and loss of life. This is a serious responsibility, but like the observers, Harding will join a group of well-experienced forecasters who will help guide him in his development.

Beyond the infusion of new talent, strategic staffing adjustments have fortified the service’s operational framework. David Thompson assumed the role of Meteorological Observer III in March 2024, following seven years of observer experience and the successful completion of an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science at the University College of the Cayman Islands, underscoring the service’s commitment to nurturing homegrown expertise.

Thompson’s new role is focused on the climatological aspect of meteorology, including data acquisition, analysis, climatological product generation and storage as well as the quality control and assurance aspects. His experience comes in handy in this new role as it will allow him to discern erroneous data due to potentially faulty instrument performance, giving the Technical Service unit notice to investigate the instrument in question.

In this regard, he will assist the technical team with on-site/field investigation, new instrumentation siting and installation. The quality management aspect of this role will help ensure that CINWS quickly identifies drops in performance standards of both the observing team and the instrumentations they use. From time to time, Thompson will have to conduct observations himself, not only to remain up-to-date with the process and procedure but also to provide cover when needed and assistance during severe weather events such as hurricanes and tropical storms.

Additionally, Shamal Clarke’s appointment as manager of the Research and Media Services section in November 2023 marks a pivotal milestone in the service’s evolution. This appointment marks the first of four crucial management positions to be filled, aligning with the recognition of heightened demands on the National Weather Service.

These demands stem from aviation and maritime needs for services, as well as the imperative to address climate change impacts. In his role, Clarke will focus on enhancing hazard mitigation efforts by ensuring effective communication of risk through existing products and developing new, improved ones as needed. This effort will span all areas of the service and involve research into innovative technologies to enhance efficiency. Additionally, the public can anticipate increased visibility of CINWS through local media and social platforms as they continue their vital support of the community and other government agencies during severe weather events.

Tibbetts expressed unwavering optimism and immense pride in the accomplishments of the new recruits and the strategic promotions within the service. “I eagerly anticipate the blossoming careers of these officers and the boundless opportunities that await them in their ever-evolving careers in meteorological science.”