CIG has cruise pier plans for Cayman Brac, says Bryan
(CNS): Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan has told a tourism journalist that the Cayman Island Government is planning to build a cruise ship pier on Cayman Brac. In an interview Bryan gave to the Caribbean Journal during the Seatrade Cruise Global conference in Miami Beach last week, he said, “We’re planning to either build it ourselves or partner with a local business owner who is building an inland marine harbour called Port Zeus,” Bryan told the online magazine.
Port Zeus is a marina-village proposal by former dot.com millionaire turned developer Frank Schilling, who is currently going through the process of drawing up the terms of reference for that project’s environmental impact assessment, given the concerns surrounding the proposed development.
There has been no previous indication from the tourism minister or any other members of government that the UPM administration has plans to build a cruise pier in Cayman Brac, where it would go, or any connection to Schilling’s marina proposal.
Nevertheless, Bryan told the Caribbean Journal that the pier was “not going to be the traditional model where you have big ships coming in, even with a pier. We want to keep it more toward small ships. That way we don’t have an abundance of persons traveling over to disrupt the flavor and flow of things.”
He said it would focus on “quality, not quantity”, something he has previously said about Grand Cayman’s cruise sector.
The minister implied that the Brac, which has a population of around 2,000, could be visited every week by three to four ships, each with up to 2,500 passengers. Bryan told the magazine that “the government gauged interest from cruise lines to make sure it fit what they wanted”.
“The plan is for a pier in 2026,” he said, though it’s not clear if that is when the pier will be started or finished. It is also not clear if there have been any discussions with local stakeholders, particularly as the construction of a pier in that location would destroy many of the dive sites on the north side of the island, greatly impacting scuba diving on the Brac, by far its most significant tourism attraction.
While Bryan chose to share the CIG’s plans with a foreign journalist, there has been no official public announcement about what would be a major project and significant change for the Sister Islands.
Bryan said the sleepy nature of Cayman Brac was an “attractive quality for some travelers, and we think that we can share that with them and offer up a more white-glove approach”. Previous attempts to attract very small cruise ships to the island have largely failed because the island has few sandy beaches — most of the shoreline is ironshore — and lacks the infrastructure to satisfy cruise passengers.
“Not every cruise line is going to be able to get this option because we want to keep it small… We’re doubling down on the quality over quantity concept,” the minister said.
CNS has contacted Bryan asking for more details about the proposal and whether or not the government has conducted a strategic business case or if it has been discussed in caucus. It’s not clear whether or not the people of the Brac are behind the project and how the CIG would try to gauge public sentiment.
Bryan has previously stated that he would like to hold a referendum on the idea of a berthing facility in Grand Cayman.
When in government, the PPM planned to move ahead on a major cruise project in George Town Harbour without broad public support but a successful campaign was launched to secure a people’s referendum on the proposal. The PPM government did all it could to undermine that vote before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, and then-premier Alden McLaughlin cancelled the project. As a result, the issue was never put to the people.
oh boy, Frank Jr Dart Shilling ……..
The Port Zeus outline master plan has a jetty opening parking for one tiny cruise ship along the opening jetty from what is now Scott’s dock, prob under 300 feet. More of a single super yacht size, tbh. Anything with more beam would risk blocking entry to the marina.
https://portzeus.ky/uploads/2022/08/Cayman-Brac_Extended-Master-Plan-1.pdf
..and no parking for 50 buses and 75 taxis…another of Kenny’s shoot first, aim later plans.
Well quite frankly if the logistics actually work for a big cruise to stop at Cayman Brac maybe tourists would like the less commercialized less busy more safe authentic island getaway stop than Grand Cayman.
I’d definitely prefer stopping off at Cayman Brac or Little Cayman than getting off the cruise ship at ghetto Honduras, Jamaica, Bahamas or Belize where you’ll be haggled by sketchy hustlers and risk of pickpocketing or worse
Except that the Brac will become one of those places, and the whole point is to preserve it as a tranquil higgler and traffic free destination.
Yes, but, if a cruise ship dock gets built, it will very quickly not be ‘less busy’, ‘less commercialised, ‘more safe/authentic’. That’s what mega cruise ships do – they take all that away.
As the Bard would say: “You can never tell a wise man from a fool – until he opens his mouth”
Hey Bill, do lawyers next.
Can this large yacht/ smaller ship strategy be trialed/ piloted in Grand Cayman? I’m sure a change in Grand Cayman strategy would be welcomed very much (by retailers, residents and environmental guardians etc) even if restricted. Who are the Caymanian partners in the interesting Schilling venture? Persons with environmental and community safeguarding credentials would be perfect compliments to ensure the project wins on all fronts – socially, economically and environmentally.
I get where you are headed — I think: Grand Cayman is already screwed up, so why not test the model there, instead of ALSO screwing up Cayman Brac.
Right?
RIGHT?
Not needed in Cayman Brac. Sounds like kenny is trying to help get juju reelected.
yeah she’s trying to do everything now to get reelected
because she know that if the right person runs she out of a job.
and this time around finally the right person is in waiting.
I believe this may be the 3rd or 4th time now that she has said that it is her last time
The Lord keeps answerin her prayers Bobo.
JuJu need to renew her Steam Rollah license.
Moses has his hands all over this…..
people getting mad about it ruining the brac. Jokes on you, the premiere is letting it happen to her own district and she will just keep getting reelected. if bracers are mad, then they should vote her out.
Is this announcement one of the promo pieces being done for the new reality show that will appear on CIG-TV – No official title has been released but the working title is
“Idiots In Paradise – How to destroy an entire country in a few months”
Stop panicking. There is alot of political rhetoric being spoken. Don’t forget elections are less than a year away so they will bamboozle us with all kind of nonsense. He did say it was in the “exploration” phase.
It only becomes a possible reality if they are re-elected next April. If they can last until April.
The destruction of the Brac has begun like everything else our political maggots feast on the dead carcass of Cayman and its history, culture, quaintness, and what ever they can make a few dollars from to sustain their insatiable appetite for material things.
Sadly, few will truly understand your insightful words. I do. You can know there is at least one.
Many seem to forget that a tourism minister’s primary function is to grow and promote tourism.
Environmental minister should advocate for the environment.
One is doing his job and the other isn’t.
That is completely wrong, at least according to our Constitution and the Ministerial Code of Conduct – although I have no idea whether those documents are considered relevant by the current crop of politicians or whether those documents have even been perused.
The tourism minister’s role, according to S44 of the Constitution is to work with the rest of Cabinet to develop a coherent set of policies that serve the best interests of the Caymanian people (rather than the interests of developers and a few self-promoting rich foreigners). But hey I get it – it is the developers and flashy self-promoters who pass out thick brown envelopes.
please stick a PIN in it
Cryin’ Bryan is truly off his nut!
WTH is he smoking?
Honorable Bryan you are a true man of the soil. Keep up the great work and you will be our next premier.
Seems like he thinks he is also a man of the Air and man of the Sea as well.
I think we can drop the. “Honorable” when referring to Kenny.
How about some numbers on the KX Barbados route before you start another boondoggle. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
You won’t see the Barbados dollar figures because Barbados has been ticked off Kenny’s Wish List.It’s done.Gone Clear.
He is now onto Buenos Aires, Peru, Zurich /Geneva, Rio. Plus other destinations anywhere that can stretch the fuel tank capacity on a 737 […max….Cough…] 8. down to bare fumes.
At the end of the day , project cost doesn’t matter a damn, when you have a Guvment’ subsidizing an airline from a profit loss into looking stellar on the books.
Will this twit ever spewing verbal diarrhea?
Kenny calls 2000 passengers a “smaller ship” which carriers more than the entire Brac population.
There will have to be at least 50 buses each carrying 40 people, with lodging for drivers and tour guides.
Hotels and restaurants will be swamped, higglers will invade the Island and the knock on effect will ruin the slower pace of life in the Brac.
Go back to GTC where you belong and stay there Kenneth Bryan.
This man boy is dead set on getting an airport or dock named after him.
We have had the bewildered small cruise ship passengers here before. They want the same things that the Grand Cayman cruise shippers want: Cold beer and a bathroom, perhaps some food. At least Scott Dock has a minimal bathroom.
Imagine temporarily doubling Cayman Brac’s population.
Where to go?
What to see?
Where to Eat?
Where to pee?
saaaaay, that could be a song. Same song that most cruise passengers that land in Grand Cayman sing. I have several friends who came here to GC on a cruise ship. They will never ever do so again. Why? Because in spite of our picking them up and showing them around, there are MANY places they could cruise that has actual resources that support the masses of people.
I’m not against small cruise ships in the Sister Islands. I am against disgorging masses of people that are wholly unsupported by the local resources, businesses and infrastructure. I’m sure the Baracuda Bar will be happy, but really, how many people can they service?
Legalize it and they will come – bluff kush
Respectfully Cayman Islands Government and Ministry of Tourism & Ports please go to our people on the Brac with this intention. As a long-arm descent of Brackers and listening over the years to many express various opinions on how they would like to see the island grow, respectfully the article doesn’t mention residents will be consulted. The Brac is almost the last chunk of the Cayman Islands many indigenous Caymanians have to grasp–“Grand” is 2/3 no longer ingenious Caymanian populated. I know Brackers will want the day that has gradually been instructed from us here on “Grand” (as the Brackers call Grand Cayman).
I also have plans and I think the best move for me is to partner with a lunatic who spend north of $20M on a steakhouse
“The sleepy nature of Cayman Brac” which he is hell bent on destroying.
Leave it alone ffs , let’s have one place where “the Islands that time forgot” can still exist without Jamaican taxi and tour bus drivers.
We are all moving to Scotland anyway.
His millionaire friend Frank is itching to build a pier there I heard so his timing is very convenient. Hmmmm…
They’ll use each other.
Bryan will be “encouraged” to push the project permit process, a win for Schilling, and Bryan will get to brag to ‘his people” how he saved the Brac economy.
Except for the part where neither of their idiotic plans will “save the Brac economy”
Schilling is already trying to resell the land, perhaps he hasn’t told his old buddy Kenny boy that nugget just yet.
Just vote him out please.
our ministers can say what they want cos they never have to answer to the press or do government press briefings !
welcome to wonderland!
hey Kenny…what about those electric buses you were going to get from Bermuda??
Barbados
Also how about Kenny beach, bus service, Scranton Disney, Civil service appointments and the garbage vote getting list goes on .
Caribbean journal obviously did not read up on the daily nonsense spewed by this fool….
brac should be sold to a cruise company….then they can turn it into a private island.
then at last grand Cayman would be free of the economic black hole that is Cayman brac
You are not from here. You have drawn favour from here, perhaps for many years. You have an axe to grind about the Brac that is probably caused by jealousy of a place that was *gasp* peaceful and self-sustaining. You might not know it, but the Sister Islands took care of themselves for more years than Grand Cayman did. The Brac, in particular, was the home of several families which built three-master schooners and sailed the open seas and in many ways helped build these islands.
So, instead of showing your ass and misinformation, we would rather you just said, “thanks”.
Amen 6:29! Cayman Brac survives in spite of all the negativity from Grand Cayman! When any one on GC can measure up to the successes of the Fosters, Tibbetts, Layman Scott’s families and other Brackers then they can talk. We are about education, hard work and giving back to our community. Bryan is trying to bring jobs to our community. Can we just be positive for a change?
April fools day again?
As a Bracka who left there due to limited opportunities, it puzzles me to see my fellow Brackas complain that a tin of corn beef costs $15 yet oppose any and all opportunities to fuel the local economy. The Sister Islands are a forgotten piece of the Cayman Islands, and you’re delusional if you think any trickle down has happened in the past decades since the fuel transfer boom.
“The Outer Islands” is what I hear people calling unna now.
I don’t normally agree with Kenny but this is what Brac needs. Port Zeus certainly wasn’t about to nuke a whole mangrove forest yet here we are over in Grand, building highways for WHO? Otherwise enjoy the quiet life and high prices which coincides perfectly with a stagnant economy. Someone please teach “Economies of Scale” in the 50m school which will be the new Caymanian reserve once we finish sinking GCM.
You aren’t a ‘Bracka’. That is a lie. Anyone reading this can see it.
I was born and raised on the Brac. Blackie’s rum and raisin ice cream was the best. The simpleton mentality that I ran from is showing.
I would sign my name but all unna do is gossip, act like crabs in a bucket, complain about any and everything and try to bring down anyone you don’t like or agree with.
Or not.
Please keep this man-child out of Cabinet next time!
