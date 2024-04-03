Cayman sprinters dominate podium at CARIFTA

Cayman Islands gold and silver medalists Davonte Howell and Jaiden Reid

(CNS): The Cayman Islands national team returned from the CARIFTA Games on Wednesday with a bag full of medals, including gold and silver from the 100 metre under 20’s final. Davonte Howell clocked an impressive 10.15 seconds on Saturday, while his teammate Jaiden Reid finished second in 10.34 seconds ahead of Javorne Dunkley of Jamaica by a hair’s breadth. This one-two for Cayman in Grenada was a historic win for both athletes, as well as a personal best for Howell and a new junior national record.

Meanwhile, in the Bahamas, Cayman’s swimmers also had much to celebrate at the weekend when the team secured several medals, including gold in the gruelling under-18s 400-metre medley relay at the regional youth games.