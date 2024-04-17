Bodden Town man charged with drug dealing

(CNS: A Bodden Town man who was arrested last week has been charged with various drug offences, including supplying ganja and cocaine, police said. He appeared in court on Monday and was bailed on strict conditions. The 29-year-old man was arrested after a raid at his home, where drugs and other related evidence were found.

He has been charged with possession and intent to supply cocaine and ganja, as well as the possession of drug utensils and criminal property. He is expected to return to court on Tuesday, 30 April.