American Airlines plans daily Dallas-Cayman route

(CNS): As the tourism sector continues its post-pandemic recovery, American Airlines has announced it will launch a non-stop service between Dallas Fort Worth and Grand Cayman at the end of the year. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism issued a release saying that it was working closely with the airline to promote the seasonal route, which will run through April 2025.

According to the latest DoT statistics, 429,284 visitors flew into the Cayman Islands last year, which was 73,455 fewer than 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year and a record breaking year for tourism.

Neither January nor February 2024 reached the levels of 2019 or 2020, which was looking like another record-breaking year before the borders were closed in March that year.

A total of 38,446 visitors arrived by plane in January 2024, which was about 1,500 more than in January 2023 but about 4,400 fewer than in January 2020. The arrival numbers in February 2024 reached 41,608, which was almost 4,000 more than the same month in 2023 but around 9,100 fewer than in 2020.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan continues to vigorously defend the importance of tourism to Caymanians working in the sector against questions over how much visitors help or hinder the local economy and the environment. The need for more airline seats is one of the tourism ministry’s goals for 2024 and American Airlines is one of the US-based carriers that officials hope will increase the airlift.

“Dallas has always been an important market for the Cayman Islands and the increase to daily service is a strong indicator that Cayman remains a preferred destination for Texans,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris.

“We value American Airlines’ partnership and the confidence they have in the destination. We look forward to welcoming new and repeat visitors from Dallas to enjoy what the Cayman Islands has to offer from ringing in the new year on Seven Mile Beach, enjoying Cayman Cookout in January or travelling for a romantic getaway or family vacation,” she added.