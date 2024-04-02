American Airlines plans daily Dallas-Cayman route
(CNS): As the tourism sector continues its post-pandemic recovery, American Airlines has announced it will launch a non-stop service between Dallas Fort Worth and Grand Cayman at the end of the year. The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism issued a release saying that it was working closely with the airline to promote the seasonal route, which will run through April 2025.
According to the latest DoT statistics, 429,284 visitors flew into the Cayman Islands last year, which was 73,455 fewer than 2019, the last full pre-pandemic year and a record breaking year for tourism.
Neither January nor February 2024 reached the levels of 2019 or 2020, which was looking like another record-breaking year before the borders were closed in March that year.
A total of 38,446 visitors arrived by plane in January 2024, which was about 1,500 more than in January 2023 but about 4,400 fewer than in January 2020. The arrival numbers in February 2024 reached 41,608, which was almost 4,000 more than the same month in 2023 but around 9,100 fewer than in 2020.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan continues to vigorously defend the importance of tourism to Caymanians working in the sector against questions over how much visitors help or hinder the local economy and the environment. The need for more airline seats is one of the tourism ministry’s goals for 2024 and American Airlines is one of the US-based carriers that officials hope will increase the airlift.
“Dallas has always been an important market for the Cayman Islands and the increase to daily service is a strong indicator that Cayman remains a preferred destination for Texans,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris.
“We value American Airlines’ partnership and the confidence they have in the destination. We look forward to welcoming new and repeat visitors from Dallas to enjoy what the Cayman Islands has to offer from ringing in the new year on Seven Mile Beach, enjoying Cayman Cookout in January or travelling for a romantic getaway or family vacation,” she added.
Category: Local News, Travel
Can’t get legal recreational weed here because plenty people believe the NATO treaty is God, but yet I can fly over to Uncle Sam’s backyard and enjoy the highest quality recreational weed legally, soon daily..
so long as I pay my tax on the sale.
And here we are, in Cayman, still throwing money at a failed war on drugs.
“But Daddeh Charles up in UK won’t allow it!”
Stay bent over and take ya licks like the good little Caymanian your are then. We known to let other people dominant us to their benefit, anyway.
Cayman’s draconian Covid lockdown sent our tourists to other Caribbean islands where they discovered some amazing places and they haven’t come back. It will be interesting to see how long it’s going to take to get back to pre Covid levels. It’s going to take a long time and a lot of work on our product and great flight connections. The flight connections are so bad now that AA doesn’t have the evening/early morning flight to Miami. This means you can’t get to Miami early enough to catch many flights and so many connections require passengers to over night. That was never the case before COVID. Cayma airways needs to cancel Barbados, Panama, Cuba and any other non-performing route and get our flight routes going again to Miami and Texas.
It seems so obvious! Texas is our No.1 tourist source and provides a gateway to the west coast. I hope this route is hugely successful. Interesting that we haven’t got back to pre-Covid air arrivals or connections. Lockdown really damaged our tourism product.
Let me guess, Saturday afternoon when the airport is quiet.
I thought the airlift story would be CAL expanding the frequency of the Barbados route.